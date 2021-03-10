Octane’s Adrenaline Affliction Prime Gaming skin now available in Apex Legends

Octane mains have a new outfit at their disposal. The daredevil’s Adrenaline Affliction skin is available for Prime Gaming subscribers until April 14—and it gives Octane’s appearance a small overhaul.

The new cosmetic dresses Octane in shades of purple and pink and adds some horrifying new details to his look. The teeth on his trademark mask appear more erratic and irregular, with some even slanted to the side. One of his accessories shows an eye, which also appears on the back of his vest.

His actual skin, however, shows a blue, scaly growth that has taken over the lion's share of his torso and limbs—and completely covers the signature “Plus Ultra” tattoo on his left arm. His robotic legs don't have any additional detail, although the new look adds accents in pink and purple to them.

Players must have a Prime Gaming account to redeem the new cosmetic and link both their Amazon and EA Accounts. Anyone who's looking to snag the new visual can subscribe to a 30-day trial period to do so. “Once you claim your content, all content that is delivered to your game is yours to keep, subject to any Electronic Arts rules or policies that apply to the content,” according to the official FAQ.

In addition to the Adrenaline Affliction skin, players can also get their hands on Fuse's Freedom Fighter cosmetic for a limited time. His Prime Gaming skin launched last February in the early days of season eight and will remain available until March 15.