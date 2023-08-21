New strat? Apex pros showcase the untapped potential of Evac Towers

Evac Towers were introduced to Apex Legends with season 17 in May, and players keep finding new unexpected ways to use them to their advantage.

In a recent Twitch stream, Apex streamer NiceWigg highlighted a smart play performed by Oxygen Esports in a competitive scrim.

At the end of the game, the team was struggling due to being out of the shrinking zone. To redeploy to a more advantageous position, a teammate called to deploy an Evac Tower in the middle of the final area. Horizon then deployed her lift.

The whole team rose up and headed towards the Tower’s zipline, but not to redeploy—they bounced on it to get to the enemy team’s hiding spot and eliminated them with ease.

Oxygen put themselves in the best conditions to set up the play, using the Evac Tower as one of many tools to claim the win.

With Horizon’s Tactical ability, players can jump far enough to reach the zipline while being difficult to aim at by opponents.

This play was also pulled off at the best time because the opposing team was already on the brink of being eliminated and was exchanging fire with a third team.

All in all, Oxygen team took advantage of every strategic tool at their disposal to get the best out of the situation—and it granted them the victory.

The Evac Tower joined Apex with season 17 as a quick way for players to redeploy. But it’s been used in multiple different ways.

Since it features a very short deployment delay, it can be used in the heat of the fight. Some players have been using it as a free smoke since it unleashes a cloud around it when deployed on the ground.

