Another day, another leak in Apex Legends.

The pattern isn’t new, but it is usually exciting for players looking forward to new content. And today brought great news for players, as a couple of popular leakers and insiders combined to bring new information for a new legend that was first mentioned in the huge character leak that occurred prior to season 13 of Apex.

The character in question was called Caliber, although he seems to be going by a different name now. Data miner HYPERMYST first shared an image to Twitter of a banner featuring a legend that doesn’t look like they’re in the game yet.

The image is washed out and the character model might not even be fully textured in this image, but the banner appears to show a figure in a long coat with some sort of attachment peeking out above their shoulder.

Apex insider ThordanSmash soon chimed in both on Twitter and Reddit, revealing this character is most likely Caliber, a support legend originally found in the season 12 leaks.

In those leaks, Caliber was a character that focused on keeping his Apex squad fully stocked on weapons and ammo, featuring a passive that allowed him to carry three weapons instead of two, an auto-turret tactical ability, and an ammo box ultimate that feeds ammo directly into his squad’s weapons.

According to Thordan, however, there’s at least one new ability for the impending Apex character, and a new name to go with them too: Ballistic.

Imagine if Apex Legends had a tactical that fires a bullet that if lands make the enemy put away their weapon. An ability of that Caliber would make people go Ballistic. — GG Thordan Smash (@Thordansmash) December 8, 2022

The new tactical ability, which Thordan also referenced in other posts, appears to be some sort of skill shot that can force enemies to holster their weapons if hit by it. The way the ability is framed by Thordan feels akin to Ana’s sleep dart in Overwatch, although it most likely has a much faster travel time if it’s firing a bullet as compared to a dart projectile.

While these are the first significant leaks for the next new character to hit Apex, it’s unclear if that character will arrive next season, or afterward. While the game has consistently introduced a new legend with every season update in the game’s history, leaks and rumors previously indicated that season 16 would have no new legend.

Thordan even went as far as to say he still thinks the new character won’t be in Apex season 16 on Reddit soon after his Twitter leaks, but that that’s always subject to change and the devs could change their mind on that plan.

Either way, there’s clearly a new legend just around the corner for Apex. And it seems like he’s going to bring a lot of firepower into the Outlands with him.