Nessie takes center-stage in hilarious new Apex Legends Easter egg

In Apex Legends Season 19, there’s a fun new Easter egg featuring Nessie. If you loot one of the three Nessie plushies hidden in the rooms at Wattson’s Pylon and have it with you when you beat the last team, you’ll see three Nessies appear on the victory screen.

They start from the bottom and stretch their necks up until they fill the whole victory screen. There’s one for each squad member, so nobody misses out.

While the Easter egg stayed hidden for a while, a Reddit thread on Nov. 1 exposed the secret and hordes of players are now trying it.

Nessie first appeared as an Easter egg in the Titanfall series, but since Apex is a part of the extended Titanfall universe, the loveable Loch Ness Monster has been part of many Easter eggs in the battle royale too.

In seasons one, eight, and 14, there were ten Nessies plushies hidden around Kings Canyon. If a player found and hit all of them in a certain order, a massive Nessie would emerge in the Swamps and hang around for a short while. Plushies also appeared in other maps like Broken Moon, Olympus, Overflow, and World’s Edge, and there are 13 hidden in the Firing Range, some of which are hard to come by.

But while Nessie has shown up a bunch of times in different ways, none of those appearances has been as strange as this one. No one thought they would see three Nessie plushies pop up and fill their victory screen, until it actually happened.

Given how bizarre it is, some Apex players think there’s more to it than just a cool Easter egg. They say this because people playing Titanfall 2 have also noticed Nessie showing up in hidden areas on some of the maps.

Because of that, and the fact there are three Nessies in the Apex Easter egg, they believe it could mean Respawn is getting ready to announce the much-anticipated release of Titanfall 3.

If the theory is true, it would be massive news for TF2 fans.