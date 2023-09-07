Moist Esports hits jaw-dropping trickshot at ALGS Championship

When you have to pull out all the tricks to end an official Apex Legends Global Series Championship game, trust the team under the Moist Esports moniker to do just that, with one of the oldest trickshots known to man.

Completing a group stage match today, Moist Esports’ Matthew “Emtee” Trengove decided to try a 720 mid-air no-scope with the Kraber to down the final opponent, and nailed it to help secure their victory. Considering how the game was shifting, the fact that he flew up in the air off his teammate Horizon’s Gravity Lift, spun two different times and nailed his target was both completely unnecessary and very entertaining.

@ItsEmtee_ WITH THE HEAT CHECK 360 NO SCOPE ON LAN pic.twitter.com/gcbdKWr3yr — Jumba LIVE ON TWITCH 🔴 (@JumbaGW) September 7, 2023

Content creator Jumba, a big competitive Apex Legends fan, got the true highlight of the trickshot and posted it on Twitter. In the middle of discussing the improvement of Moist Esports just in their last two games, he wasn’t even able to finish his sentence before saying “Oh my god, did he actually just do that?” He was quick to check if the actual broadcast showed that same moment, and while they didn’t see the first spin, Jumba wasn’t the only one surprised by that final shot, as the Twitch chat and casters popped off for the play.

Moist Esports had not only won their second of back-to-back games, they were vital victories coming out of the group stage to start in the winner’s bracket of the ALGS Championship. They finished third in the lobby after the six-match series ended, enough to avoid starting in a tougher position when the bracket stage begins.

As for the trickshot itself that boosted them into that position, it was not just any spinning shot. In true old-school fashion, it had to be with a sniper rifle, almost harkening back to the old Call of Duty trickshot days. In this case, it was with the Kraber, the hardest hitting sniper rifle in Apex Legends.

Spinning while mid-air and firing off a sniper shot is the gaming equivalent of buying a lottery ticket and seeing if you win $100. It’s going to be super rare, probably not worth it most of the time, but when it hits, there’s nothing better.

Now take that, and put in the context of playing in a Championship tournament and needing to win to secure a better spot in the bracket stage. Emtee did just that with a trickshot, and this might be the boost Moist Esports needed to make a run at the ALGS Championship.

The group stage for the ALGS ends on Sept. 7, and the bracket stage begins on Sept. 8 leading to the eventual champion on Sept. 10.

