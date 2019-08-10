Legendary Pathfinder skin coming to Apex Legends during the Iron Crown Collection Event

The Apex Legends Iron Crown Collection Event is quickly approaching and with it comes a legendary Pathfinder skin.

Respawn Entertainment has been slowly teasing new content with the Iron Crown Collection Event, which begins on Aug. 13. The latest cosmetic that was revealed on the Apex Twitter page is the War Machine Pathfinder skin.

Apex Legends on Twitter Be your own knight in vanadium manganese boron armor ⚔ Ready your weapons, battle approaches. The Iron Crown Collection Event begins 8/13. https://t.co/1O5XG6d4zZ

The War Machine Pathfinder skin, which continues the medieval theme seen in the other teased cosmetics, puts the loveable robot in intricately-detailed “vanadium manganese boron” knight’s armor, according to Apex’s Twitter.

In addition to the shiny white armor, Pathfinder’s computer screen features a smiling sun in stained-glass fashion, reminiscent of an old medieval church. From the looks of it, the screen changes depending on Pathfinder’s actions.

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

The Iron Crown Collection Event is packed with more content, like the legendary Protector of the Void Wraith skin, which gives the Interdimensional Skirmisher a blonde hairdo and maroon and gold armor. New cosmetics for Bloodhound, Mirage, Lifeline, and Bangalore will also be released.

And, for a limited time only, the fan-requested Solos mode is making its debut in Apex with this event.

You can snag the War Machine Pathfinder skin and more new content when the Iron Crown Collection Event takes place from Aug. 13 to 27. But be prepared because “only one can reign.”