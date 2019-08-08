Protector of the Void legendary Wraith skin revealed for Apex’s Iron Crown Collection event

Apex Legends’ second two-week event, Iron Crown Collection, kicks off next week, and in anticipation of the medieval-themed festivities, Respawn previewed a new legendary skin for Wraith today.

Named Protector of the Void, the new legendary skin dresses Wraith in a set of maroon armor. Her torso is covered with golden scale-like chain mail and massive pauldrons rest on her shoulders. Wraith’s face is painted with bright red war paint resembling stripes of blood and her long blonde hair has been pulled back into a French braid.

Apex Legends on Twitter R̶e̶d̶a̶c̶t̶e̶d̶, First of Her Name, Protector of the Void ⚔ Prepare to fight for your honor, only one can emerge victorious. The Iron Crown Collection Event begins 8/13. https://t.co/hTu1IDhItQ

Wraith’s new legendary skin won’t be the only one that’s released during the Iron Crown Collection. Respawn previewed four other legend skins earlier in the week when it first announced the event. Lifeline, Mirage, Bangalore, and Bloodhound are all set to receive new looks next week when the event goes live on Aug. 13.

The Iron Crown Collection event will also introduce a new solo mode, a feature fans of the game have been asking for since Apex’s release in February. The solo mode will only be available for a limited time, however, although players could see the single-player queue as a permanent addition to the battle royale in the future.

Apex’s Iron Crown Collection event will run from Aug. 13 to Aug. 27.