Leaked Wraith, Bloodhound holiday skins give Apex Legends fans something to get cheery about

The Apex Legends developers are bringing the holiday spirit into the battle royale this December with a series of unique skins for your favorite Legends.

Wraith, Bloodhound, Valkyrie, Ash, and Seer are all getting holiday skins in Season 19, as revealed early in a video from Apex leaker Hypermyst. Three of these come bundled with unique frames, while the other two get fresh new weapon skins.

The Festive Presence bundle will include Wraith’s skin along with a weapon skin for the Volt. These both feature the red and green holiday colors you’d expect and, according to Hypermyst, the bundle will cost 2,500 Apex Coins. Similarly, for the same cost, you can get Bloodhound’s Whistling Winter bundle. Along with the skin, you’ll get a fresh look for the Rampage. While Wraith’s look is predominantly red, Bloodhounds is mostly green.

Valkyrie’s look continues with the color pallet but adds some gingerbread-themed flair. This skin also comes with a frame that depicts her flying through the sky outside a window in the snowy night sky. Ash has the most unique look of the bunch with a blue and orange color pallet, rocking a holiday sweater we all wish was a real thing. Her frame features a mouse taking a bite out of a cookie. Finally, Seer’s skin brings back the holiday colors with more of that sweater-style flair and a frame depicting a Christmas ice rink.

These skins should land in Apex on Dec. 5 as part of the upcoming Festive Frenzy holiday sale. This means you’ve got plenty of options if you’re looking for something specific to rep in-game while celebrating the holiday season. At the same time, we are now almost one full month into Season 19 so expect many more new additions to be made to Apex alongside these holiday skins as we progress through Ignite.