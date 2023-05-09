Is the Apex Legends season 17 battle pass worth it?

Battle passes are common ground for Apex Legends, and season 17 is no different. But a simple question pops up every time a new season and its battle pass rolls around: Is it worth it?

It’s the same question I have shortly after downloading a new season, looking through the cosmetics on offer and questioning if I want to spend $10 on them. It’s only $10, after all, but as I look through a battle pass from season to season, I do question if I’m paying primarily for quantity or quality. Ten bucks is technically a steal for all the different cosmetics you can earn in the game, but if I don’t use a single one of them, is it really a wise investment?

Arsenal, Apex‘s 17th season, features a cyberpunk-style theme to its battle pass, transforming several of the game’s characters into high-tech androids and fighters. Players can get skins for Ballistic, Wattson, Gibraltar, Lifeline, and Horizon if they buy the premium battle pass.

But should you?

Should you buy the Apex Legends season 17 battle pass?

Ultimately, we can’t tell you how to spend your money. The key thing about the battle pass is whether or not you want to support the game in the state it’s currently in.

Since Apex Legends is a free-to-play game, I usually purchase the battle pass. There tends to be at least a couple of skins in it that I like, and it’s almost always worth it to unlock the real prizes for completing the battle pass: reactive weapon skins, which are typically rare as Respawn has yet to ever bring an old reactive battle pass skin back to the game in any way. This season’s skins are for the CAR SMG, which I don’t have a good skin for on my current account, so I’m getting the battle pass mostly for those and a couple emotes. I can afford to spend $10, and I feel like it, so I will.

Related: Complete Apex Legends season 17 patch notes

The battle pass in Apex is also nice because if you complete it, you’ll be rewarded with more than enough Apex coins to purchase the next season’s battle pass. If you play your cards right, you can effectively pay for a battle pass once, and then just keep unlocking the next season’s battle pass content for free if you just save your coins.

On the other hand, if you’re a longtime Apex player who already has a ton of cool skins and you don’t like the direction the game has taken, maybe you shouldn’t buy the battle pass at all. Your purchasing power is your direct line to Respawn and EA about whether you want to support the game, and if you don’t feel like the game is in a good state or you don’t see any cosmetics you like, the clearest way you can tell them that is by not buying the battle pass or any other store skins.

The decision is up to you, but if you’re a thrifty gamer who still likes some new skins and emotes every now and then, the battle pass in Apex is typically one of your best options.