Invictus Gaming is the latest org to leave Apex esports, citing a lack of sustainability

The 2023 ALGS Split One Playoffs saw North America dominate with TSM and NRG taking first and second place, respectively. EMEA found itself as the second-best region, despite missing key players and teams due to travel restrictions and visa issues. But despite many teams’ interest in bouncing back for the second half of the competitive year, one cornerstone of EMEA has decided to leave because of a known issue plaguing the scene.

Invictus Gaming is exiting professional Apex Legends after three years, the org announced today, releasing its roster of Cameron “noiises” Walker, Jake “Jmw” Walters, Martin “Graceful” Wongphrom, and substitute Brrynn “brynn” Corbet.

We have carefully considered our position and sustainability in the Apex Legends space and have come to the difficult conclusion to step away from the title. pic.twitter.com/DultEfJSyS — Invictus Gaming (@invgaming) February 20, 2023

IG first joined Apex on Aug. 29, 2021, by signing the roster of Endeavour, who previously placed sixth in the 2021 EMEA Split One Championship. Internationally, IG found varying levels of success, finishing 31st in the 2022 Split Two Playoffs and 19th in the following Championship. After qualifying for the 2023 Split One Playoffs with a sixth-place domestic finish in the Pro League, IG dropped out of their last tournament in 30th place, eliminated in the second round of the losers bracket.

IG’s departure sets a worrying trend for EMEA, as well as the rest of the competitive scene. Multiple North American organizations have left in the past split, including Team Liquid, G2 Esports, Cloud9, and Spacestation Gaming. Currently, 10 of the 30 EMEA teams set to participate in Split Two are unsigned rosters, with only one new organization entering EMEA since Split One.

Past Championship events included Team Shop skins, where a portion of each bundle’s sales went to the participating organizations. IG’s statement lines up with previous teams who have spoken out against EA’s lack of support for the ALGS and their subsequent decision to leave altogether. Liquid’s CEO, Steve Arhancet, included in the org’s farewell post that TL “strives to only participate in games where the developers support the teams, so the teams can support the players in turn.” SSG’s CEO, Shawn Pellerin, tweeted that “without a fair rev share partnership to help with sustainability… it’s hard to justify continuing to invest.”

LFO with @Gracefulfps, @Jmwfps and our coach Anna, I am taking individual offers also (IGL but can be flexible). Thanks for all the support over the years @invgaming ♥️ — noiises (@noiises) February 20, 2023



Noiises, Jmw, Graceful, and their coach Anna currently retain IG’s spot in the EMEA Pro League for Split Two, with noiises expressing interest in individual offers on prospective teams. Fans can watch the future of IG’s roster on the ALGS’ official Twitch and YouTube channels when Split Two begins on March 11.