IiTzTimmy’s dad supports him at ALGS Championship with incredible meme

There’s nothing that can truly top the combination of memes and wholesomeness, and today’s Apex Legends Global Series Championship blessed viewers with a great moment that checked both boxes.

The notorious memer, streamer, and Apex competitor iiTzTimmy got a taste of his own medicine when he got memed on by his own father in the best way possible during today’s ALGS Championship matches.

Between rounds of gameplay, the camera on-stream panned to the audience and showed none other than Timmy’s dad holding up a sign featuring art of the classic “Are ya winning, son?” meme that’s blessed the internet since at least 2014.

ALGS commentators Spidertiff and DiA were quick to point out that Timmy’s “a memer” and “if you’ve ever been in Timmy’s stream, I’m pretty sure he has a hundred-plus quick memes” that he plays with a quick button press during gameplay. It’s one of his trademarks, and now his own father has joined the fun.

Timmy announced his return to competitive Apex earlier this year, and he’s climbed the rankings with his squad ever since, earning a spot in this year’s championship.

To answer the question posed by his dad, no, Timmy is not currently winning, son. The Apex player could use all the support he can get right now, as his team The Dojo finished their Group C vs. Group D series in 12th place out of 20 teams. They currently sit in 21st place out of the 40 total teams in the competition, but they are well within striking distance of the top 20 that qualify for the winners bracket stage of the event.

You can follow along with ALGS on our standings page, or tune in to the live stream on Twitch.

