iiTzTimmy’s Apex Legends settings, sensitivity, and crosshair

Think you have what it takes to play on a high sensitivity in Apex Legends? Then try iiTzTimmy’s settings, and see what life is like when all that matters is speed.

IiTzTimmy has been around the Apex scene for a while now, going pro with Golden Guardians, and then moving on to become a solo content creator. He shot to prominence, however, with his solo-queue Bronze to Predator in one stream challenge.

He stayed awake for more than two days, blitzing his way through the lower ranks before completing the much slower grind through Diamond and Masters, finally reaching his goal. When he completed the challenge, he had nearly 150,000 viewers in his stream cheering him on.

What makes iiTzTimmy’s gameplay so distinct, outside of his penchant for cutting in video memes during his stream, is how he can make almost any character in the game look fast. Sure, iiTzTimmy can move around the map in the blink of an eye on some of his signature characters, like Pathfinder or Octane, but even characters without movement abilities look like they’re moving at double speed when iiTzTimmy plays them.

If you’re itching to see what the game feels like in iiTzTimmy’s hands, we’ve got you covered with all of his settings in Apex.

Mouse settings and sensitivity

DPI: 1800

Sensitivity: 1.1

ADS Sensitivity Multiplier: 1.05

Mouse Acceleration: Off

Mouse Invert: Off

Polling Rate: 1000 Hz

Per Optic ADS Sensitivity: Off

Video settings

Display Mode: Full Screen

Aspect Ratios: 16:9

Resolution: 1920:1080

Brightness: 50 percent

Field of View: 104

Sprint View Shake: Minimal

V-Sync: Disabled

NVidia Reflex: Enabled + Boost

Adaptive Resolution FPS to Target: 0

Texture Streaming Budget: Low (2-3 GB VRAM)

Texture Filtering: Anisotropic 16x

Ambient Occlusion Quality: Disabled

Sun Shadow Coverage: Low

Sun Shadow Detail: Low

Spot Shadow Detail: Disabled

Volumetric Lighting: Disabled

Dynamic Spot Shadows: Disabled

Model Detail: Low

Effects Detail: Low

Impact Marks: Disabled

Ragdolls: Low

Keybinds

Up/Left/Down/Right: WASD

Sprint: LSHIFT

Jump: Mouse Wheel Down and SPACE

Crouch: C (Toggle) and LCTRL (Hold)

Tactical Ability: 3

Ultimate Ability: 4

Interact/Pickup: E

Alternate Interact: Z

Inventory: TAB

Map: M

Attack: Left Click

Toggle Fire Mode: B

Aim Down Sight: Right Click (Hold)

Melee: LALT

Reload: R

Equip Weapon 1: 1

Equip Weapon 2: 2

Holster Weapons: X

Equip Grenade: T

Equip Survival Item: Q

Use Selected Health Item: F

Character Utility Action: H

Inspect Weapon: G

Open Quip Wheel/Thank You: F1

Ping: V

Crosshair

While there’s little information available about the exact reticle color that iiTzTimmy uses in Apex, he currently uses a red crosshair, similar to the default reticle color in the game. You can see the crosshair color on his stream and in his videos