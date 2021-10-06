How to watch tomorrow’s $50,000 Twitch Rivals Apex tournament

A $50,000 prize pool Twitch Rivals Apex tournament is scheduled for tomorrow, Oct. 7. Popular Apex streamers like NRG’s Lulu and Timmy “iiTzTimmy” An will captain teams, recruiting two other players to compete for a share of the substantial cash prize.

The event, officially called the Apex Legends Showdown, begins at 4pm CT, where it will be broadcast on the Twitch Rivals channel and likely on the personal channels of many of the participants.

Other team captains include TSM’s Phillip “ImperialHal” Dosen, the highest-earning pro in Apex; the popular controller player Jack “NiceWigg” Martin, who recently signed to 100 Thieves; Turner “Tfue” Tenney, who rose to fame as a Fortnite pro; and TSM’s Eric “Snip3down” Wrona, an Apex pro who also happens to be one of the best Halo players of all time.

The tournament was originally scheduled for Sept. 23, but was postponed to tomorrow. Apex lobbies were suffering from a variety of bugs at the time.

This Twitch Rivals event will try a new format. Participants and fans have complained about the competitive structure of the other Twitch Rivals events in the past, where loopholes or gray areas in the rules about forming teams allowed stacked rosters of dedicated pros to win easily. Other teams fielded players new to Apex, who spent their tournament instantly dying to people who play the game more than eight hours a day.

Part of the problem with previous Twitch Rivals events was the draft format that determined who would play on each team. Players with knowledge of the Apex scene snapped up valuable picks while other captains were saddled with amateurs. Tomorrow’s event does away with the draft format. Captains will hand-pick the teams, and the teams will have stricter requirements on the kind of players allowed. There can only be one current or former Apex professional on each squad, one Apex content creator, and one streamer who plays a variety of games.

In the past, there have been similar rules that largely failed to achieve fairer rules. But at tomorrow’s Showdown, the tournament organizers will “vet the teams to ensure competitive integrity” in an effort to achieve the kind of parity that was missing in other events.