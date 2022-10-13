How to watch the Hyperluxe Oversight Apex Legends tournament

The third-party tournament scene in Apex Legends isn’t known for being plentiful. Thankfully, the Hyperluxe-backed Oversight tournament circuit aims to change all of that, providing the best teams in North America with a consistent tournament series with enough of a prize pool for teams to take the competition seriously.

It’s also a good tournament series in terms of team quality since there are two tournaments held in the circuit weekly. There’s one that really matters in terms of earning points for the season standings, qualifying for playoffs, and earning money, and a qualifying tournament. The top 10 teams from each week’s main event automatically qualify for the big one the next week, while the bottom 10 teams have to face off with 10 other hopefuls in the qualifying tournament to earn their spot there. At the end of each split, the top 20 qualifying teams face off in a playoff for bigger prizes and more prestige.

It’s not the millions of dollars that get thrown around in the Apex Legends Global Series, sure. But $100,000 isn’t anything to sneeze at, either, and the prize pool and consistent competition attract the best Apex teams in NA to form one of the most competitive environments you can find outside of ALGS play.

So, how exactly do you watch the Oversight tournament series? Check out the guide below for all the information you need.

Hyperluxe Oversight Apex Legends circuit schedule and broadcast information

You can watch the Oversight circuit every week on HisandHersLive’s Twitch channel. The husband and wife duo stream and cast each week’s tournament, featuring their trademark dual-perspective setup making appearances at times.

Every week during the regular season portions of a split, each week’s qualifying tournament is held on Tuesdays, with the main event usually happening the day after on Wednesdays. The playoffs for the first split are scheduled for Nov. 3 and 4.