How to watch ALGS Championship 2022: Teams, schedule, streams, and more

Everything you need to know for the biggest Apex tournament of the year.

The second year of the Apex Legends Global Series will culminate in July with the ALGS Championship. The LAN event will be held in Raleigh, North Carolina, and feature the best Apex teams from across the world competing in front of a live audience for the first time since the Katowice Preseason Invitational in 2019.

With a massive prize pool and plenty of teams, rules, and streams to keep track of, viewers will need to stay up to date on how it all fits together. Here’s everything you need to know about the ALGS Championship, including how to watch it, all teams and groups, the format, and more.

The Year 2 Championship is the biggest event in #ALGS history and it's taking place July 7-10 in Raleigh, NC at the PNC Arena!



💪Live audience

💰$2M prize pool

📺Multiview

🌍5 Regions

🏆1 Champion



Get your tickets, learn about schedules, prizing & more:

How to watch the ALGS Championship

The ALGS Championship will be broadcast both on the PlayApex Twitch channel and the Apex Legends Global Series YouTube channel.

There will also be a B stream of the event available for the Split Two Playoffs hosted by 100 Thieves star Jack “NiceWigg” Martin alongside Charlotte Phoenix pro Athanasios “MrGreekGod” Alestas, both of whom will be on location in Raleigh.

As with the second split of Pro League and the Split Two Playoffs, multiview will be enabled on the official Twitch broadcast. This feature will allow viewers to watch the matches from any team’s perspective, as well as being able to watch multiple views in split screen, and navigate to the official broadcasts in languages other than English.

ALGS Championship schedule and format

The ALGS Championship contains three separate stages: the group stage, the bracket stage, and the finals. Each stage has its own format in terms of teams being eliminated, qualifying for the next stage, or attempting to win the entire event.

July 7: Group stage

The group stage will take place on July 7 and kicks off the Raleigh LAN. In the group stage, the 40 teams that qualified for the Championship will be divided into four groups of 10. These groups will be paired with other groups and play a six-game series of matches, similar to the Pro League regular season.

Throughout this stage, groups play all three opposing groups, resulting in each team playing 18 games on the opening day. Every game the teams play in the group stage will result in the team accumulating points via kills and placement. This point system is consistent with the normal Pro League rule set. Teams are rewarded one point for every kill and then points per placement as follows: 12 points for first place, nine points for second, seven for third, five for fourth, four for fifth, three for sixth and seventh, two for eight through 10th, one for 11th through 15th, and zero for 16th through 20th.

The points teams earn over the course of all 18 group stage games they play are added together in a cumulative total match score, and those point totals are used to rank all 40 teams.

At the end of the group stage, the top 10 teams based on total match score will advance directly to the second round of the winners bracket. The middle 20 teams will play in the first round of the winners bracket for the right to move on to winners bracket round two, and the bottom 10 teams from the group stage will go directly to the losers bracket. No teams will be eliminated on the first day of competition.

July 8 to 9: Bracket stage

The bracket stage will take place on the second and third days of competition and will feature a winners bracket and losers bracket, both with two rounds of play. All rounds in this stage of play will feature six-game series, using the same points system as the group stage. Points do not carry over from round to round in the bracket stage.

The first round of the winners bracket will feature the teams that finished between 11th and 30th place in the group stage. At the end of the round, the top 10 teams qualify for the second round of the winners bracket. The bottom 10 teams in this round fall to the first round of the losers bracket. The second round of the winners bracket features the top 10 teams from the group stage, as well as the top 10 teams from the first round of the winners bracket. At the end of the second round of winners, the top 10 teams qualify for the finals and receive advance starting points in the final round. The bottom 10 teams will fall to losers bracket round two.

The first round of losers bracket is contested by the bottom 10 ranked teams from the group stage, and the bottom 10 teams from winners round one. At the end of this round, the top 10 teams in the lobby advance to the second round of the losers bracket, while the bottom 10 teams are eliminated from the ALGS Championship and finish in 40th to 31st place. The second and final round of the losers bracket is played between the bottom 10 teams from the second round of winners and the top 10 from losers bracket round one. The top 10 teams after six games in the second round of te losers bracket qualify for finals and the bottom 10 are eliminated, placing 30th to 21st.

July 10: Finals

The finals round of the ALGS Championship will take place on Sunday, July 10. The final day of competition will use the match point system, where teams can only win by reaching a threshold of 50 total match points and then winning a game. Teams can’t simultaneously reach the 50-point threshold and win the tournament in the same match, meaning teams will not win the Championship if they enter a game with 45 points and win that game, increasing their point total over 50. They must be at 50 points or more before a game starts to be eligible to win the title.

The placement of the final 20 teams after the winner will be determined by total match points from the finals.

The teams that qualify for the finals through the winners bracket will be rewarded for their high seeding by beginning the finals with points. The first-place finisher in the winners bracket will begin the finals with 10 points, the second-place finisher with nine points, and so on. The teams that qualify for the finals through the losers bracket will begin te finals with zero points.

What teams are in the ALGS Championship?

Here are all the teams participating in Raleigh, split into their groups and with their region noted in parentheses.

Group A*: Reignite (APAC S), aD (APAC N), 100 Thieves (NA), Acend (EMEA), FENNEL (APAC N), Spacestation Gaming (NA), Crazy Raccoon (APAC N), Lightning Unicorn (APAC S), Zeta Division (EMEA)

Group B: Team UNITE (APAC N), Luminosity Gaming (NA), Cloud9 (NA), GMT Esports (EMEA), Singularity Gaming (SA), Oddik (SA), Element 6 (EMEA), Fenix Team (SA), FURIA (NA), Elev8 Entertainment (NA)

Group C: Team Liquid (NA), NRG (NA), BAKAGAKI (APAC N), GØDFIRE (SA), Sutoraiku (APAC S), FA Kitties (EMEA), REJECT (APAC N), Suave (SA), SCARZ (EMEA), EXO Clan (APAC S)

Group D: OpTic Gaming (NA), TSM (NA), Alliance (EMEA), Team Burger (APAC S), DreamFire (APAC S), DetonatioN Gaming (APAC N), FOR7 (APAC N), Invictus International (EMEA), 1iQ (SA), ORTHROS FANG (APAC N)

*Originally, Team Empire (EMEA) was slated to play in Group A. But the team announced that none of its players were able to obtain visas to enter the U.S., and as such, the team can’t compete in the ALGS Championship. It is unclear at this time who, if anyone, will replace them and how this may affect the groups.

ALGS Championship prize pool

Every team that qualified for the ALGS Championship will receive a portion of a $2 million prize pool. Taking home first place in the finals will net the winning squad $500,000, with the second-place team winning $300,000. Third place will receive $200,000. Every team is guaranteed to receive at least $9,000, which will be the prize for finishing in 31st to 40th place overall.

There is also an Apex Predator award given to the player who records the most eliminations over the course of the playoffs—it has a $3,000 cash prize to go alongside it.

ALGS Championship COVID-19 information

Players who test positive for COVID-19 will not be eligible to play in the ALGS Championship, according to reports from players. Players will be tested for COVID-19 on a daily basis. In the event of a player testing positive at the LAN event, teams may use a substitute player, just like at the Stockholm LAN earlier this year.

Not learning from Sweden so we are heading into another shit show with a PUBLIC LAN where we have no separate COVID areas for the players just in case we test positive 🙂 (basically test positive = no playing) pic.twitter.com/vNSbExs0Ln — TSMFTX ImperialHal (@ImperialHal) June 16, 2022

Players are not required to be vaccinated for COVID-19 to attend and play in the event. Unlike at the Stockholm LAN, there will be a live audience in attendance to watch the ALGS Championship in Raleigh. Attendees for the event must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test to enter the event and must wear masks while in the event venue.