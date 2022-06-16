How to unlock Valkyrie’s Heirloom in Apex Legends

Apex Legends’ Winged Avenger has a secret weapon in the Apex Games, and it’s not one she found in supply bins or in high-tier loot zones. Valkyrie is getting her Heirloom set in the Awakening collection event, arming her with the Suzaku spear.

Heirlooms usually hold special meaning to their owners and are usually connected to their past. Bloodhound’s Raven’s Bite ax, for instance, belonged to their uncle, and the “Voidwalker” short explained how Wraith got her kunai, which was Apex’s first Heirloom and has been in the game since launch. The Suzaku doesn’t seem to be an exception: In the Awakening trailer, Valkyrie says “this little Viper’s got her mom’s fangs,” which indicates the item could have belonged to her mother.

The trailer also gives fans a taste of the Suzaku’s unique animations. Valkyrie’s sprint animation sees her hurl the spear around as if it were a javelin, with her ready to throw it. The trailer also shows a downward slash, which is likely part of her melee animation.

The Awakening blog post even gave fans a first look at the Suzaku in-game, showing off some of its inspect animations. Valkyrie spins her Heirloom around and opens and closes two prongs that come out from the blade, giving fans an idea of what to expect when inspecting it.

Getting Valkyrie’s Heirloom will depend on when you’re trying to get it. Players are guaranteed to get it during the Awakening event if they shell out some cash, but after that, you’re left to your luck. Here’s how you can get the Valkyrie Heirloom in Apex.

How to unlock Valkyrie’s Heirloom in Apex

The only way to unlock Valkyrie’s Heirloom during the Awakening event is through purchases. But after the event ends, it will be available in the in-game store.

During the Awakening event, players who purchase the 24 items in the collection will get Valkyrie’s Heirloom as a bonus, though that should run you approximately $160 (not counting any items you can knock off that list by crafting them).

After the Awakening event ends, players can find Valkyrie’s Heirloom in the Mythic shop in-game, and snagging it will require 150 Heirloom Shards. These have an extremely slim chance of dropping whenever you open an Apex Pack, with 150 Heirloom Shards being guaranteed for every 500 Apex Packs opened. You can also stack Heirloom Shards, meaning if you’re lucky enough to find them twice, you can safely spend them on Valkyrie’s Heirloom and still save some for when your main legend gets a new set.