With the new Gaiden event coming to Apex Legends, there’s also another prize for unlocking all the cosmetics available during the event: Bangalore’s new Prestige skin, Apex Commander. A Mythic rarity item, the same rarity as Heirlooms, Apex Commander is just the second Prestige skin to come to Apex.

Like Bloodhound’s Apex Hunter skin, Apex Commander has three tiers, each of which has its own unique look. After acquiring the skin, players can complete challenges while wearing the skin to unlock the higher tiers. Accessing all the tiers of the skin will also give players a finishing move unique to the skin, one that features some excellent hand-to-hand combat and some sort of flame-blade that appears from the gauntlet of the skin, almost in the style of Assassin’s Creed.

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

The highest tier of the skin and the corresponding finishing move are definitely the coolest of all the tiers, so players will want to work through the challenges set for them when they unlock the skin. If you want the Apex Commander but aren’t sure how to unlock it, we’ve got you covered.

How to unlock Bangalore’s Apex Commander Prestige skin

As with all Mythic rarity items, Apex Commander can be unlocked two ways: either by unlocking all the items in the Gaiden event or with Heirloom Shards.

Unlocking all the items in the event is probably the most straightforward way to go about unlocking the skin. Players can unlock items in the Gaiden event tab in their games during the event, either by purchasing the cosmetics with Apex Coins, crafting them with Crafting Metals, or by purchasing Event Packs. Players can also usually find bundles of the event’s skins and some Event Packs for a slightly discounted rate in the Special Offers tab, which is usually right next to the event tab.

This method of unlocking the skin only works during the event. The cosmetics from the Gaiden event will go into the normal Apex Pack loot pool after the event is over, but if you don’t unlock them all during the event, you won’t automatically get the Bangalore skin.

The other way to unlock Apex Commander is with Heirloom Shards. After the event is over, Apex Commander will go to the Mythic Store, where the rest of the game’s Heirlooms and Prestige skins can be unlocked. The items in the Mythic Store can only be unlocked with Heirloom Shards, which are an extremely rare in-game currency that have a 0.2 percent chance of dropping in any normal Apex Pack. There is a bad luck counter attached to the Shards, however. If you don’t get Heirloom Shards in your first 499 Apex Packs, you are guaranteed to get them on your 500th pack.

This method is the only way to unlock Apex Commander after the Gaiden event ends. It can certainly be more costly than unlocking all the Gaiden cosmetics during the event, but if you’ve been saving up Heirloom Shards (or you just get incredibly lucky), just wait until after the event. The Bangalore skin will go into the Mythic Store and you’ll be free to unlock it whenever you like.