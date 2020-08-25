How to reduce lag in Apex Legends

Lag is arguably one of the worst things that can happen to you in any multiplayer game. But when it comes to Apex Legends, your network’s slow performance might be the difference between victory or defeat.

While the game’s dedicated servers usually prevent in-game lag from happening, they may struggle under rare circumstances that attract more players to log into the game. Issues on your end may cause unexpected problems that will make your game experience worse as well.

Like most battle royales, Apex also requires a robust gaming system to provide the best gaming experience, but it doesn’t clog up your bandwidth with gigantic game packages while playing. The quality of your connection and the servers of Apex play a considerable role when it comes to assuring a decent connection.

Troubleshooting your connection issues can turn into a time-consuming process if you don’t know what to look for. We’ve gathered the following list of steps you can try to fix your lag and jump straight back into the action.

Make sure it is lag

Image via Respawn Entertainment

It might sound stupid initially, but lag isn’t always the No. 1 issue with a game’s online performance.

Most problems usually don’t come down to lag but low frame rate (at least on PC), so make sure you troubleshoot your internet connection and make sure your hardware isn’t holding you back.

If you’re suffering from terrible FPS, this could mean that your system requirements on PC might not be up to the standard that Apex wants. Make sure all your parts are up to date and satisfy the below thresholds.

Minimum system requirements

OS: 64-bit Windows 7

64-bit Windows 7 CPU: Intel Core i3-6300 3.8GHz / AMD FX-4350 4.2 GHz Quad-Core Processor

Intel Core i3-6300 3.8GHz / AMD FX-4350 4.2 GHz Quad-Core Processor RAM: 6GB

6GB GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GT 640 / Radeon HD 7730

NVIDIA GeForce GT 640 / Radeon HD 7730 GPU RAM: 1 GB

1 GB Storage: Minimum 22 GB of free space

Recommended system requirements

OS: 64-bit Windows 7

64-bit Windows 7 CPU: Intel i5 3570K or equivalent

Intel i5 3570K or equivalent RAM: 8GB

8GB GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 / AMD Radeon R9 290

Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 / AMD Radeon R9 290 GPU RAM: 8GB

8GB Storage: Minimum 22 GB of free space

If your PC has the parts it needs, or even if it’s a low-end PC, you can always go into the options menu and turn down all the settings, such as graphics, view distance, and shadows, to the lowest option. Sure, the game might look awful, but at least you’ll be able to play it smoothly.

Check if Apex is having any server issues

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Though Apex servers tend to be durable and don’t often crack under heavy load, big content updates like a new season can cause an unexpected surge of new and returning players. Such increases in a game’s population can catch the developers off guard and server-side problems may occur.

Keep an eye on Down Detector, Apex Legends Status, and Apex’s official Twitter account for any updates regarding the game’s servers. If there’s an ongoing outage, you can only wait until Respawn fixes the issue. None of the fixes in this list will help you get back into Apex since the servers will be offline.

Check your network’s bandwidth

Image via Respawn Entertainment

If Apex isn’t suffering from any frame-rate lag, the problem might not originate from your online connection.

Check your network’s bandwidth by turning off anything that could affect your connection, such as Twitch or Netflix. Reboot your router and do everything in your power to make sure Apex is your bandwidth’s priority when playing if you want to have a good time.

If you’re playing the game on console, you can also make sure that all your current downloads are suspended while playing the game. Your connection could suffer if you’re installing an update for a different game, after all.

Connecting to the internet via Wi-Fi can also introduce some lag. While you should be fine most of the time, your gaming device’s wireless connection chip or your router may have some trouble. If resetting your modem doesn’t do anything for you, we recommend using an ethernet cable instead of connecting wirelessly. This will ensure that you have the fastest connection between your console/PC and your modem.

Optimize your router

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Some router issues may not resolve themselves with a simple reset. Keeping it on for weeks without turning it off can put some strain on your device and your router may also need a good night’s sleep. If you aren’t living alone or have shared your password with your neighbors, there could also be other parties connected to your network that are clogging your bandwidth.

You can warn anyone with excessive bandwidth habits to not do whatever they’re doing while you’re gaming or go into your modem interface to limit their available bandwidth. This process changes from router to router, so make sure to read through your users’ guide or follow an online guide.

While you’re checking out your modem’s interface, make sure that you can verify all the devices connected to your network and change your password if there are unfamiliar connections.

Restart Apex

Image via Respawn Entertainment

If you only have lag issues once or twice while playing, your problems might have more to do with bugs than lag, so restarting the game is usually a quick fix for the issues you’re facing.

In cases where restarting fixes your problems but they still arise after a certain amount of time, we recommend contacting EA’s help desk. Providing logs or explaining all the troubleshooting steps you’ve tried out can help the support team narrow down the issue.

Reinstall Apex

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Sometimes your game might not have installed correctly during the installation process. While games do an excellent job of verifying the integrity of their own cache, some minor bugs can go unnoticed. Even though it sounds dreadful, reinstalling your game from scratch can assure that Apex’s files aren’t to blame for your connectivity issues.

Deleting all files related to Apex after performing an automated uninstallation is also recommended. This will let you reinstall Apex like it’s the first time you’re downloading it to your computer.

Tryout port forwarding

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Port forwarding has been the last countermeasure of every gamer that’s waging war against lag issues. The ancient method allows players to adjust how their computers send packages to a game server, alongside optimizing its receiving process.

Port forwarding can be extremely helpful if the path your ISP assigned you and the game server you’re connected to has a lackluster performance. This poor performance can be caused by the number of people on the same line or just general ISP-sided server issues.

Changing your ports will heavily depend on your modem’s model and its interface. Search for a guide that’s tailored to your router or find its respective part in the users’ manual.

Apex’s ports

TCP

PlayStation 4: 80, 443, 9960-9969, 1024-1124, 3216, 18000, 18120, 18060, 27900, 28910, 29900

Xbox One: 80, 443, 9960-9969, 1024-1124, 3216, 18000, 18120, 18060, 27900, 28910, 29900

PC: 80, 443, 9960-9969, 1024-1124, 3216, 18000, 18120, 18060, 27900, 28910, 29900

UDP

PlayStation 4: 1024-1124, 18000, 29900, 37000-40000

Xbox One: 1024-1124, 18000, 29900, 37000-40000

PC: 1024-1124, 18000, 29900, 37000-40000

In rare cases that none of the above solutions work and Apex’s support fails to find the root of your causes, you may need to contact your ISP since there may be problems with your house’s internet infrastructure. Walk your ISP through all the solutions you’ve tried.

Chances are they’ll be able to fix your problem remotely or send a crew to your house to inspect your cables.