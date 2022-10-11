How to get the golden ticket in Apex Legends

If you’ve dropped into Apex Legends recently and felt like something was just a little bit different, it’s not just you. The crafting replicators have gone gold, and you might notice a bunch of people online talking about golden tickets.

No, you haven’t entered a Willy Wonka X Apex crossover. The Golden Ticket is a new item added to the game with its most recent update, and while it doesn’t seem to serve an immediate purpose, you’re going to want to find one as soon as possible. There will be further game updates in the near future that will make having one of these things very important.

So, what exactly are the Golden Tickets, and how do you get them? Check out the guide below for all the information you need.

How to get the golden ticket in Apex: Accessing the season 15 map teaser

The Golden Ticket appears to be a teaser for the new map that will most likely come to Apex in season 15. In its descriptive text, the Golden Ticket is labeled as “a ticket to see the future home of the Apex Games,” and players will want to grab it if they want to access the next part of the teaser that this Golden Ticket is attached to. Currently, most dataminers have the next stage of this teaser listed as going live in one week’s time, on Oct. 19.

A New Home unlocks on October 19th.



We'll probably get the legend trailer on October 17th, and the Launch Trailer on October 20th. pic.twitter.com/Jii0uNJYJE — SWL (@SomeoneWhoLeaks) October 11, 2022

First, you need to get a ticket. Tickets can be found in the game’s crafting replicators right now, and won’t simply spawn randomly. So the first thing you’ll need to do is find a replicator. Once you’ve found one, you’ll notice the icon above it now glows gold, instead of blue.

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

If you just want to craft a ticket and then get out of the match, it’s probably best to land in a spot where no one else is going. Crafting the Golden ticket takes 125 crafting materials, which is far more than you’ll be able to collect just from the barrels of 25 materials located around crafters. Find a spot where you’ll be able to open plenty of loot bins as well, and you’ll get to 125 in no time. Once you’ve done that, you should be able to find the Golden Ticket in the top spot in the crafting menu.

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

All that’s left is to use those materials to craft the ticket. And don’t worry: those materials won’t go to waste if you want to keep playing the game you’re in, as well. Crafting a ticket will also craft a fully-kitted gold weapon to go along with it, that you can then use.

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Once you’ve collected the ticket from the crafter, you won’t notice anything different in your game itself. But when you return to the lobby, you should be able to notice a new option in the game modes tab. In the top right corner, next to the podium icon, there should be another option that reads “A New Home.”

This option will be locked until Oct. 19 but will be available for those with a ticket when it unlocks.