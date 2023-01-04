How to get Seer’s Heirloom in Apex Legends

Ah, it’s time once again. There’s a new event coming to Apex Legends, and like most of the game’s major events, that also means there’s a new Heirloom coming as well. The highly sought-after melee cosmetics are some of the rarest (and most expensive) items that players can unlock in the game, and are frequently some of the best-designed cosmetics they can acquire as well.

This time around, Seer is on the table for an Heirloom. And by the look of it, he’ll actually bring double the Heirlooms into the game.

The Showstoppers, twin hand-held scythe weapons, will be the first dual-wield Heirloom since Pathfinder’s Boxing Gloves and Lifeline’s Shock Sticks. While Apex has played around with two-handed weapons as Heirlooms lately, most of the game’s Heirlooms have continued to be one-handed blades and blunt objects. The Showstoppers mix up that trend nicely.

To get them as quickly as possible, players will need to be prepared to part with more than a few dollars. There are some ways to save while trying to collect the Heirloom, however. Check out the guide below for everything you should know about getting Seer’s Heirloom.

The best way to unlock Seer’s Heirloom in Apex Legends

The easiest and most straightforward way to unlock Seer’s Heirloom is by purchasing all 24 event cosmetics from the Spellbound event. When you do that, you’ll automatically unlock the Showstoppers. There’s a more cost-effective way to do this than just purchasing all of the skins outright, however.

You can unlock event skins either by crafting them directly or by purchasing event packs. Event packs are guaranteed to have one event item in them, and they cost 700 Apex Coins. But the packs cost the same regardless of if the event item you receive in them is Epic or Legendary rarity. To save some money, try saving up your Crafting Metals and unlocking some of the Epic items in the event this way before spending all your Coins on packs. This will help thin the pool of Epic items from the event packs and you can unlock all the items using a few less packs, without needing to spend the full cost of a Legendary item.

Next, look for event deals for event pack bundles after you get the Epics out of the way. These will automatically give you an event skin as well as a bundle of event packs at a bit of a discount.

If you don’t want to spend all that money on the event, you can also unlock Seer’s Heirloom with Heirloom Shards once the event ends and the Heirloom goes into the regular Mythic store. Heirloom Shards have an extremely rare chance of dropping in every non-event Apex Pack, but you’re guaranteed to get them at least once for every 500 packs you open.

Once you’ve gotten your Heirloom Shards, you can simply select the Showstoppers in the Mythic store and unlock them. Once again, Seer’s Heirloom will not be available to unlock in this way until after the Spellbound event ends. So if you’ve been saving your Heirloom Shards for this moment, you’ll need to wait just a little bit longer.