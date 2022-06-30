How to get Revenant’s Heirloom in Apex Legends

Heirlooms are some of the most coveted cosmetic items in Apex Legends. The special melee weapon cosmetics are packed with unique animations for inspection and striking opponents, and because they’re so difficult to come by, players often save up their money and in-game currency just for the chance to unlock them.

While many of the Heirlooms in Apex are rather small, like Wraith’s kunai or Octane’s butterfly knife, one Heirloom that you can see from a mile away is Revenant’s scythe.

Dead men tell no tales. 💀



The souls of your enemies are ripe for the taking with the Dead Man's Curve Revenant Heirloom, available now in the Genesis Collection Event. pic.twitter.com/Q4LPzlYlSD — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) July 6, 2021

The scythe, officially named Dead Man’s Curve, was the largest Heirloom in Apex prior to the release of Valkyrie’s Heirloom in season 13. It makes Revenant fittingly look like the Grim Reaper, while incorporating several robotic, mechanical elements to match his character design.

While it’s one of the best-looking Heirlooms Apex has ever released, just how exactly can players unlock it for themselves?

How to get Revenant’s Heirloom in Apex

Revenant’s Heirloom originally became available during the Genesis collection event in season nine. If players unlocked every event item during the event, they would receive Dead Man’s Curve.

If you didn’t unlock Revenant’s Heirloom this way, it’ll be a little bit harder for you to unlock it. The only way to unlock new Heirlooms outside of the collection event they’re released in is by getting Heirloom Shards.

Heirloom Shards are extremely rare, and they can be attained in any non-event Apex Pack, but they only have a 0.2 percent chance of dropping with every pack opening. Apex also has a system in place that guarantees Heirloom Shards will drop by the 500th Apex Pack a player opens, if they weren’t lucky enough to receive Heirloom Shards in the previous 499 packs. So, opening many packs is one way to go about getting Revanant’s Heirloom. Players should look for deals in the game’s store that offer large amounts of Apex Packs at a discounted price if they want to move quickly through this pack counter and closer to their 500th pack.

There is also one other way the game has rewarded Heirloom Shards in the past. During the 2022 Anniversary event, players could unlock Heirloom Shards by unlocking every event item during the event, instead of unlocking a specific Heirloom tied to the event. While there’s no guarantee this will happen again next year, it’s probably a decent bet that system will return at some point in the future.

Either way, you’ll need to get Heirloom Shards if you want to unlock Revenant’s Heirloom. Once you have the Heirloom Shards, the Heirloom can be unlocked by going to the in-game store, navigating to the Mythics tab, and selecting the Dead Man’s Curve from the list of Heirlooms. If you only see the Bloodhound skin in the Mythics tab, switch from the Prestige Skins button to the Heirlooms button on the lower half of the screen.