How to fix Hardware Identity mismatch in Apex Legends

New bugs appear frequently on Apex Legends after features and patches are introduced, and the Hardware/Identity mismatch is one of them.

When launching the game and trying to get to the main menu, players are sometimes met by this issue and are unable to connect. This bug can persist even after having restarted the game and the device you use.

This error has been reported by numerous players after the developer integrated cross-progression to Apex Legends, from Oct. 31 to mid-December. Here are a few methods you can try to fix the Hardware/Identity mismatch issue.

Fixes to Hardware Identity mismatch issue in Apex Legends

You might be stuck on this screen. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Generally, people who get this issue are logged into Apex with at least two different kinds of devices (such as PC and console), as this bug is related to cross-progression. It also seems to affect more players who’re using an Xbox Series X|S.

You can try a couple of fixes to get rid of the Hardware/Identity issue in Apex Legends. But since it’s a recent bug, the developer might also bring a hotfix in the near future.

Check if there are updates you can download on the device you use. To do so, head to the game’s settings in the client you’re using and check the game’s version.

Change your DNS address

You can change your DNS address to reset the connection route between your device and the servers. To do that, you can use any public DNS address, from Google or other services.

Another fix for Xbox Series X|S users

If you’re having this issue when playing on Xbox, you can also quit the game and all other running apps from Quick Resume to try and avoid the bug. You can do that by pushing the Xbox button, verify that the app you want to close is highlighted, and then press Menu to select Quit.

If the issue persists despite those fixes, you can open a support ticket to EA Games. Explain the troubleshooting steps you’ve already tried will help the team give you better advice to fix the issue, if you can.