How to claim Apex’s Frosthaven Bloodhound skin with Prime Gaming

Prime Gaming is at it again with new cosmetics for Apex Legends players, starting with a Legendary skin for Bloodhound.

Called Frosthaven, the skin is a combination of different shades of blue that make the character look icy, and claiming their skin only takes a couple of quick steps.

Fate will be on our side, felagi fighter 🪓



Embrace the hunt and unlock Frosthaven Bloodhound by linking your account to #PrimeGaming



👉: https://t.co/y6RA2v3lwT pic.twitter.com/oBSj1xUNlF — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) February 17, 2022

The first thing you’ll want to do is make sure your Twitch and Amazon Prime accounts are linked and go to the official Prime Gaming website. Once there, you should be able to scroll down and see Apex Legends in the catalog of games that has a Prime Gaming offer. If you’re having trouble finding it, you can also find it using the website’s search function.

Once on the Apex Legends promotion page on Prime Gaming’s website, you’ll want to go to the image of the Frosthaven skin and click the blue Claim Now button. This will prompt you to link your EA account with your Amazon account if you have not done so already. Once those two accounts are linked you should be good to go.

The Frosthaven Bloodhound skin is available on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, or Switch, and the offer for the cosmetic ends on March 17. At that point, the next cosmetic will likely be unlocked for players to claim. EA and Prime Gaming have not yet announced what the next drop will be.