Since launching, Apex Legends players had begged EA and Respawn to introduce a ranked matchmaking mode, and in 2019 their wishes were answered. Finally, the best Apex players in the world could be recognized via Ranked Leagues.

But after many changes to the existing system over the following years, season 20’s mega-sized update—which dropped in early 2024—changed the battle royale completely. Respawn did away with many of the existing functions of ranked in favor of a new, far more streamlined mode for players to partake in on the road to Predator.

Here’s how Apex’s ranked mode works after the season 20 update.

Apex Legends ranked system, explained

Season 20 saw the largest changes to Apex ranked yet, with systems like hidden MMR, Ladder Points, Provisional Matches, and Promotional Trials all removed. The barrier of entrance was lowered significantly too, all but undoing many of the changes made to ranked over the years. In particular, players can now compete from level 20 instead of level 50, meaning it will take new players less time to be able to participate.

Apex’s ranked mode will once again use the Ranked Points (RP) system, where wins and/or kills will see players gain RP. As it was in previous seasons, entering a battle royale ranked match will cost you RP, meaning if you fail to land a few kills or a solid placement, you’ll begin to slide down the ranks. Additional RP is earned for eliminations, but after six eliminations in a single game, this RP will be halved.

There are two methods to earn bonus RP starting in season 20:

Streak Bonus Players can earn extra RP for finishing in the top five of a match in subsequent games : Two-match streak: 10 RP Three-match streak: 20 RP Four-match streak: 30 RP Five-match streak and beyond: 40 RP

Challenger Bonus Kills or assists against higher-ranked players or teams will provide a bonus to RP earned. These kills provide a 50 percent boost to RP earned and ignore the halved points penalty after achieving six kills.



Tip: Those searching as a premade party of two or three will be matched based on the highest-ranked player, so lower-skilled players may struggle quite significantly if they queue with a friend with a much higher rank.

At the beginning of season 20, all Apex players will have their ranked points reset to one, which means it’ll be an even playing field from the get-go.

All ranks in Apex Legends

Below is a list of every rank in Apex. Each rank is split into four divisions (e.g. Silver Four, Three, Two, and One). The cost to enter a ranked match begins at Silver Four (20 RP) and scales up for each rank—if you’re below this rank, it won’t cost you RP to enter.

Rank RP Requirement Cost to Enter Ranked Rookie Zero Zero Bronze 1,000 10, 13, 16, 19 Silver 5,000 22, 25, 28, 31 Gold 9,000 34, 37, 40, 43 Platinum 13,000 46, 49, 52, 55 Diamond 17,000 58, 61, 64, 67 Master 21,000 70 (plus five every 1,000 RP up to 250) Predator Top 750 Masters 70 (plus five every 1,000 RP up to 250)

The top 750 Master-ranked players on each platform (PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch) will automatically be promoted to Predator and must maintain their RP level to keep the rank. At the end of each season, players will earn rewards based on the rank they accomplish in a season.