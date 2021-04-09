Here are the weapon stats for Apex Legends’ R-99

A classic Titanfall gun is also one of the best to use in Apex Legends, the battle royale set within the same universe.
The R-99 is a beast. It has an incredibly high fire rate, the fastest in the game. So if you hit your shots up close, you can one-clip a fully shielded enemy. With level three attachments, it becomes even more lethal.
The downside to the R-99 is its range and recoil. As a submachine gun, it will falter in long-range encounters when compared to assault rifles like the R-301 or even light machine guns like the Spitfire. The R-99 is meant for CQC battles.
Here's the R-99's weapon statistics in Apex Legends.
R-99 weapon stats
Ammo type: Light Rounds
Rate of fire: 1080 rounds per minute
Damage: 17 (head with 1.5x damage modifier), 11 (body), 9 (legs)
Magazine size: 20 (base), 22 (level 1), 24 (level 2), 27 (level 3)
Recoil pattern: Vertical