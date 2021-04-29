Here are the best Bocek Bow skins in Apex Legends: Legacy

Slinging arrows has never looked cooler.

The Bocek Bow is set to enter Apex Legends: Legacy as the newest addition to the gun pool. It's a hard-hitting precision weapon capable of devastating enemies from medium range. And while players may want to pick the bow up and channel their inner-Legolas from Lord of the Rings, you might as well do it in style.

Here are the best skins for the Bocek Bow.

Legendary skins

Night Piercer

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Meteor Shot

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Ivory Fire

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Epic skins

Break the Enemy

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Code of Honor

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Off the Grid

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Eye of the Storm

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Rare skins

Derez

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

New Moon

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Common skins

Arctic

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Apex: Legacy kicks off Tuesday, May 4, which is when players will be able to get their hands on all of the new season's content.