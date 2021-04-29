Here are the best Bocek Bow skins in Apex Legends: Legacy

Slinging arrows has never looked cooler.
The Bocek Bow is set to enter Apex Legends: Legacy as the newest addition to the gun pool. It's a hard-hitting precision weapon capable of devastating enemies from medium range. And while players may want to pick the bow up and channel their inner-Legolas from Lord of the Rings, you might as well do it in style.
Here are the best skins for the Bocek Bow.
Legendary skins
Night Piercer
Meteor Shot
Ivory Fire
Epic skins
Break the Enemy
Code of Honor
Off the Grid
Eye of the Storm
Rare skins
Derez
New Moon
Common skins
Arctic
Apex: Legacy kicks off Tuesday, May 4, which is when players will be able to get their hands on all of the new season's content.