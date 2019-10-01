Here are all the Battle Pass rewards in Apex Legends season 3

The developer of Apex Legends promised more rewards than ever in the season three Battle Pass—and it definitely delivered.

Respawn released the season three Battle Pass today, which is full of cosmetics, currency, and loot packs, totaling to over 100 new rewards. While some content will be available upon purchase, players can complete weekly and daily challenges to fight their way through 110 levels of the Battle Pass to earn exclusive content.

Here are all of the rewards that players can earn in this season’s Battle Pass.

Fire and ice-themed skins

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

In keeping with the Meltdown theme, the Battle Pass is doling out over 30 character and weapon skins. Skins for Mirage, Bloodhound, Octane, and the Longbow will be awarded to players simply for buying the Battle Pass. But fans who want to snag the Legendary Iced Out Pathfinder and From the Ashes Lifeline skins will have to progress their way through the Battle Pass.

Loot packs, crafting materials, and Apex coins

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

For season three’s Battle Pass, Respawn is handing out 10 standard Apex packs, one Epic Apex pack, and one Legendary Apex pack. With a total of 12 packs, players will average about one Apex pack every 10 levels.

Players will also be awarded with 1,000 Apex coins, insuring that penny pinchers can hold on to the currency to get season four’s Battle Pass for free. And 1,200 Crafting Metals means that players will be able to unlock any Legendary item in the game.

Weapon charms

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

The newest cosmetic feature in Apex is the weapon charm, which allows you to customize your favorite gun with a dangling knick-knack. The Battle Pass will offer six charms, including the Nessy weapon charm that features an adorable Loch Ness monster token.

Music packs and loading screens

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Respawn introduced music packs with season two’s Battle Pass and it’s continuing the trend now. Players can customize their gaming experience with six exclusive music packs, giving melodious themes to legends like Crypto and Gibraltar.

Ten beautifully-curated loading screens will also be given out, allowing players to choose what illustration to peruse before jumping in to World’s Edge. Players also have a “Random” option, which will alternate the loading screens every match.

More exclusive content

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Apex fans will be able to earn XP Boosts that give additional experience when placing in the top five or winning a match. Kill Quips and 10 new Banner Frames will be given out, as well as five new Skydive emotes, including the hilarious It Takes Two Mirage emote.

With over 100 rewards for Apex fans, it seems like Christmas came early with the release of season three.