The highly-anticipated third season of Apex Legends kicked off today at 2pm CT and fans should be happy to hear that tons of new skins came along with it.

With the introduction of new legend Crypto, Respawn is shipping out four legendary skins for the hacker. Season three Battle Pass will also give players the opportunity to earn exclusive content, including over 30 new skins for legends and weapons alike.

Here’s a list of all the premium skins available in Apex season three, Meltdown.

The Hired Gun Crypto

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Devil’s Advocate Crypto

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

The Masked Dancer Crypto

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Rising Phoenix Crypto

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

From the Ashes Lifeline

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Glacial Pace Octane

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Arctic Hunter Bloodhound

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Fired Up Mirage

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Iced Out Pathfinder

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Freezer Burn Caustic

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Reckoner Longbow

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Frostbite Peacekeeper

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Bloodstone Peacekeeper