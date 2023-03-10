Fiery set-up helps Revenant becomes Apex devil after combining with ‘perfect’ Fuse Ultimate

One of the best things about Apex Legends is there are quite a few Legends for people to choose from, each with unique abilities to suit different playstyles. And if you love being able to customize your Legend to suit your personality and show your flair, you can purchase skins.

These cost real-life money and are not cheap, but this is a common monetization strategy for free-to-play games like Apex. And to take it one step further, there are also ground emotes that are tied to each Legend.

Every Legend has one emote unlocked by default, and the rest are earned by completing missions or purchasing them. They can also be categorized as Rare or Legendary.

Revenant, quite appropriately known as the Synthetic Nightmare, has several devilish skins like Unholy Beast, Bleached Bone, False Idol, and Predatory Instinct, which are all Legendary skins, and he has an emote where his laugh is entirely evil.

While players generally don’t get much time to use their emotes or see if there are any fun or quirky interactions or combinations, one Apex player, DemonicXanimal, posted a brilliant yet Diablo-esque scene featuring Revenant and Fuse.

In this clip, Revanent is in one of these devilish skins, evilly laughing while surrounded by fire caused by Fuse’s ultimate. And this fiery hellscape suits him perfectly, with many people either loving it or thinking it’s legitimately scary.

So, if you have one of those devilish skins, squad up, grab Fuse and Revenant, and try it for yourself!