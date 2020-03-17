Evo Shields are staying in Apex Legends

Respawn confirmed today that Evo Shields will remain in Apex Legends for the foreseeable future. The new armor was originally only available in the Deja Loot limited-time mode, but Respawn believes the item has a positive impact on gameplay.

Taking shots at far away enemies was almost pointless before Evo Shields were introduced. Enemies had enough time to fully heal before you could get close enough to finish them off. Even downing an enemy would often be fruitless since a teammate is usually close enough to heal them before you can capitalize on the advantage.

System Override may have ended, but Evo Shields are here to stay. Find them in Ranked, Play Apex, and limited-time modes moving forward. pic.twitter.com/axVqFqzVHW — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) March 17, 2020

Evo Shields add a new gameplay dynamic that finally makes engaging an enemy from long distance worth the trouble. Evo Shields get stronger as more damage is done to enemy players, so taking potshots and inflicting damage can prepare a team for their next major encounter. Players also have more of an incentive to third party other teams because doing so could provide an easy way to power up Evo Shields on unsuspecting enemies.

Evo Shields also keep their progress when picked up from a death box, so players can capitalize on an enemy’s hard work and steal their progress.

The unique armor was originally only available in the Deja Loot limited-time mode, but Respawn believes the impact on gameplay will provide a better experience for all players. There are several long-range weapons in Apex that are often overlooked, but now that Evo Shields are here to stay, players might gravitate toward the powerful weapons.

Players can find Evo Shields in Ranked, unranked, and limited-time modes going forward.