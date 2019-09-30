Early Apex Legends season 3 footage breaks down all of Crypto’s abilities

Apex Legends fans finally get to see what upcoming character Crypto is capable of—and it’s glorious.

Electronic Arts flew out a number of content creators to Los Angeles for an exclusive early access event for season three. IGN editorial producer and host James “ThuggnDuggn” Duggan got around six hours of season three playtime and gave fans a glimpse of what it’s like to play Crypto in a video released today.

Here’s everything we know about Crypto’s kit.

Tactical Ability: Aerial drone

Crypto’s tactical ability (Q) allows you to send out an aerial drone that spots enemies from a distance. As Duggan plays the hacker, he breaks down Crypto’s robotic ally and how to use it.

“You’ll notice that I actually didn’t send my drone out again,” Duggan said. “It was right where I left it, and it’ll stay there and it’ll passively spot enemies for you… and the drone is very, very forgiving. There’s no cooldown in terms of recalling it and you can just keep it somewhere for as long as you want as long as you don’t get out of range, and the range is tremendous.”

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

As players run away or toward the drone, an indicator on the bottom of their screen reveals how far away the drone is from them. Players can easily jump in and out of controlling the drone and recall it by pressing H.

Passive: Neuro link

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Similar to Bloodhound, Crypto’s surveillance drone outlines enemies in orange and players can see them move around or hide behind objects. When the drone spots an enemy, it gives players a HUD notification that the entire team can see.

Ultimate ability: EMP grenade

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Duggan also gives fans a first look into Crypto’s ultimate ability, in which his drone emits an EMP explosion. The drone charges up before exploding and then deals 50 shield damage, slows players, and destroys traps.

Even though opponents will likely be able to destroy Crypto’s drone, if the robot sneaks through enemy lines and explodes, it can be devastating. The importance of this ultimate is monumental since fans have been complaining about an unbalanced and stale defensive meta (thanks, Wattson). The hacker can potentially turn the game upside down by bringing back aggressive gameplay that prioritizes rushing in and shooting after enemy defenses are wiped out.

How will Crypto fit into the meta?

This early footage of Crypto is captivating, but all of the additional intel the aerial drone provides seems like it can turn the meta on its head. The hacker is shaping up to be an overpowered legend who might need to be tuned down a bit.

“My first impression of Crypto, in terms of a power ranking standpoint, is he is incredibly powerful,” Duggan said. “I think this drone is super, super useful. So much so that I think there probably gonna be some nerfs imminent in terms of, like, the recharge time when it’s destroyed.”

Fans eager to play Crypto will have to wait one more day when season three kicks off tomorrow around 12pm CT.