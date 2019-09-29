Crypto’s voice actor reveals thoughts on Apex character in Reddit interview

Crypto is the freshest face to hit Respawn Entertainment’s Apex Legends, but not many people know a lot about the man behind the character’s voice. In a recent Reddit interview, Johnny Young answered a ton of questions about his involvement with Apex.

“I loved all the mystery that surrounded him and the stuff that led up to Crypto becoming Crypto,” Young said. “I mean, he’s such a badass. He’s ice-cold but for good reason. He has a lot going on internally. Getting his background story and having that animated trailer was like the 10-year-old Johnny’s dream come true.”

Apex Legends on Twitter Prepare yourselves for Apex Legends Season 3: Meltdown! Dropping October 1, Meltdown brings a new contender to the arena, Crypto, an all-new Battle Pass, Ranked Series 2 and more. Get the first details and prepare for more reveals before Meltdown begins! https://t.co/bZl59HS6d3 https://t.co/k2tjZmIp17

Young was also happy to play a Korean character in such a big title like Apex. He did mention that there was a bit of pressure on him because he “wanted to try and represent [Crypto] correctly,” but he was happy to see Respawn make the choice.

Crypto is a Korean hacker who is framed for the disappearance of Mila Alexander, who is his step-sister and fellow hacker. He is now on the run from the Syndicate—the shady company that runs the Apex Games—after he and Mila created a software that could game the betting systems and win them a lot of money.

Young also had a humorous time keeping everything about Crypto under wraps, especially with friends who played the game. He said that he had to pretend that he knew nothing, even though he desperately wanted to tell the world about his upcoming role.

You can try out Crypto and Apex‘s new map, World’s Edge, when season three begins on Oct. 1.