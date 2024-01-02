Crazy Raccoon stays in ALGS, signs one of APAC North’s hottest free agent teams

ALGS fans have long grappled with disbelief that free agent APAC North team Ganbare Otousan has remained unsigned. After qualifying for every 2023 LAN tournament, reaching the finals at the Split One and Two Playoffs, Crazy Raccoon finally announced on Jan. 2 that they are giving Ganbare Otousan a home.

Ganbare Otousan, a name translating to “Father, do your best!” in Japanese, is a trio of Korean players that united as a team in September 2022. Their continuous presence at LAN tournaments led many in the ALGS to question how, and why, the talented team remained without an organization to call their own.

Ganbare Otousan at the 2023 ALGS Championship – Photo by Joe Brady via Electronic Arts

Thanks to Crazy Raccoon, Kim “Dogma” Jeong-jin, Shin “Jusna” Yong-ju, and Park “JungHee” Jung-hee will start Year Four with the high profile signing they deserve.

Positive reactions to the news have spread like wildfire, with players and organizations celebrating the signing. Fellow APAC North competitors Fnatic praised the decision with the hashtag “#CRWIN,” and former BLVKHVND coach Voltic expressed joy at seeing a “good team with a good org.”

Crazy Raccoon had their own competing team through the Split One and Split Two Playoffs in 2023. However, despite qualifying for the Championship, Crazy Raccoon made the heartbreaking decision not to compete. Their team captain, Song “Ras” Hong-gyun, was called for compulsory military service, which had been causing stress for the player while the team prepared for the tournament. Collectively, they reached the decision to withdraw.

Since the Championship, Crazy Raccoon has not had an official Apex Legends team. An “Selly” Jeong-hwan and Choi “Zeder” Dam-ho, previous active players who withdrew alongside Ras, have now moved to become streamers for the organization.

Seeing Crazy Raccoon re-enter the competitive space is a relief for ALGS fans, especially because it reaffirms the organization’s commitment to Apex Legends. After high profile teams G2, Team Liquid, and 100 Thieves exited the scene, concerns have been raised around the sustainability of the ALGS.

However, Year Four has now seen a recommitment from Crazy Raccoon and the reappearance of Electrify Steel Gaming, suggesting that perhaps the future is brighter than fans feared.