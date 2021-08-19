CouRage hits Apex Predator rank in Apex Legends

CouRage has officially reached the highest rank in Apex Legends, Apex Predator, after days of grinding.

The popular streamer is best known for his Fortnite and Call of Duty: Warzone content, but he recently started trying out another exciting battle royale title in Apex. He quickly became obsessed with Apex’s ranked playlist, grinding on and off stream to improve and earn RP.

Apex. Fucking. Predator.



To the thousands of people who have tweeted me I got carried and that I’m not good enough to get Predator, you’re all trash.



Spend more time getting better at the game instead of chirpin’



Solo/Duo queue ONLY to Predator. GG! pic.twitter.com/dkk5Y2eyzL — Jack “CouRage” Dunlop (@CouRageJD) August 19, 2021

He consistently let fans know about his progress off steam and managed to make it to Diamond 2 on Aug. 14. One day later, he was only 87 points away from Masters, which is the second-highest rank in Apex.

CouRage was inspired by another prominent Apex player, iiTzTimmy, who managed to make it from Bronze to Apex Predator in one sitting. This amazing achievement took 54 hours to complete and it motivated CouRage to continue the grind.

Over the next few days, CouRage hit Masters, meaning he was close to making it to the coveted Apex Predator rank. And today, CouRage finally reached Apex Predator, securing his spot as one of the top players in the game.

Hitting Apex Predator is no easy feat. It requires 10,000 RP and only the top 750 players on each platform can hold the rank at one time. CouRage likely won’t maintain this rank forever, but it’s still an incredible achievement that most players can only dream about. He also achieved the rank by solo or duo queuing, further proving his skill level.