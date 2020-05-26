Complete list of world records set in Apex Legends

Are you good enough to secure a world record?

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends, Respawn Entertainment’s free-to-play battle royale, has taken the world by storm.

The game has brought in millions of viewers on Twitch since in its release last year and now boasts a strong and dedicated player base. Some players have attempted to put their foot in the door by competing for world records.

Here are the most notable world records in Apex that are available at this time. Video links to proof of the record-breaking performances are hyperlinked in the “player names” column.

PC

Game modeNumber of killsPlayer names
Solo vs. Trio36Mendokusaii
Trio46tevDesertuk, Fyzu, Wrugb
Solo24iiTzTimmy
Ranked Trio43HusKers, SweetDreams, Dropped
Ranked Solo vs Trio26TH3GOLDENBOY

PlayStation 4 and Xbox

Game modeNumber of killsPlayer names
Solo vs. Trio35Asapan
Trio45Gaitor_423, Pensatas, ImCadillackin

This article will be updated when any of these world records change.