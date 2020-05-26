Complete list of world records set in Apex Legends

Are you good enough to secure a world record?

Apex Legends, Respawn Entertainment’s free-to-play battle royale, has taken the world by storm.

The game has brought in millions of viewers on Twitch since in its release last year and now boasts a strong and dedicated player base. Some players have attempted to put their foot in the door by competing for world records.

Here are the most notable world records in Apex that are available at this time. Video links to proof of the record-breaking performances are hyperlinked in the “player names” column.

PC

Game mode Number of kills Player names Solo vs. Trio 36 Mendokusaii Trio 46 tevDesertuk, Fyzu, Wrugb Solo 24 iiTzTimmy Ranked Trio 43 HusKers, SweetDreams, Dropped Ranked Solo vs Trio 26 TH3GOLDENBOY

PlayStation 4 and Xbox

Game mode Number of kills Player names Solo vs. Trio 35 Asapan Trio 45 Gaitor_423, Pensatas, ImCadillackin

This article will be updated when any of these world records change.