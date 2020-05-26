Complete list of world records set in Apex Legends

Apex Legends, Respawn Entertainment’s free-to-play battle royale, has taken the world by storm.
The game has brought in millions of viewers on Twitch since in its release last year and now boasts a strong and dedicated player base. Some players have attempted to put their foot in the door by competing for world records.
Here are the most notable world records in Apex that are available at this time. Video links to proof of the record-breaking performances are hyperlinked in the “player names” column.
PC
|Game mode
|Number of kills
|Player names
|Solo vs. Trio
|36
|Mendokusaii
|Trio
|46
|tevDesertuk, Fyzu, Wrugb
|Solo
|24
|iiTzTimmy
|Ranked Trio
|43
|HusKers, SweetDreams, Dropped
|Ranked Solo vs Trio
|26
|TH3GOLDENBOY
PlayStation 4 and Xbox
|Game mode
|Number of kills
|Player names
|Solo vs. Trio
|35
|Asapan
|Trio
|45
|Gaitor_423, Pensatas, ImCadillackin
This article will be updated when any of these world records change.