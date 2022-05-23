Can you play Apex Legends in split screen?

There’s a battle royale for everyone in the gaming market, and Apex Legends continues to be the choice for players who enjoy a fast-paced gameplay experience. Compared to its main rivals, PUBG and Fortnite, Apex focuses more on team-play aesthetics. The game’s solo mode only had a brief stint in the playlist since it was negatively impacting the gameplay experience, showing how playing as a team has been the best method of playing Apex.

All characters in Apex were designed to complement each other, allowing players to come up with creative squad lineups to increase their chances of winning a match. Considering the importance of team play in Apex, it’s only natural to wonder whether the game has a split-screen feature that allows a co-op multiplayer experience.

Does Apex Legends have a split-screen mode?

No, Apex Legends doesn’t have a split-screen mode. Though its rivals support the feature, Apex developers haven’t shown any interest in adding it to the game.

If you’re looking to play Apex Legends with your friends, everyone will need to log into the game from their separate console, PC, or mobile device. Thanks to Apex’s cross-play support, you won’t even need to be on the same platform as your friend.

Can Apex Legends support a split-screen mode?

Apex is one of the more graphically intensive battle royales. Offering a split-screen mode can mean double the rendering which may be a mission impossible for some gaming machines. Though it might be achievable by lowering the visual quality of the game, it can still end up as a stretch.

Does Respawn have plans to add split-screen?

At the time of writing, Respawn hasn’t commented on a split-screen mode, so its safe to assume the feature isn’t on the dev’s radar. This can always change in the future. If enough players request the feature, it may someday be added to Apex.