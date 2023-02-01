Apex Legends Mobile has unfortunately been put to rest, with its brief lifespan giving players an enjoyable experience wherever they so desired. However, it clearly wasn’t enough to keep the game afloat. While it was a free game, there were ways to splash cash in the FPS, and now, all those skins are in a battle royale limbo.

Microtransactions have been a part of games ever since free-to-play titles took over the industry. They’re also usually conducive to making free mobile games profitable. Apex has given fans a metric boatload of cosmetics to spice up their experience, and gamers likely thought that this adventure would last forever.

But, unfortunately, all good things must come to an end.

The mobile title is no more, and all that money is sitting, waiting to be refunded. Players all around the world are hoping to get their Apex cash back, but can they?

Can I get my money back in Apex Legends Mobile?

Image via Respawn Entertainment

For those of you who’ve spent all your hard-earned cash on a Pathfinder skin in Apex Mobile, unfortunately, you won’t be as happy as our smiley, robotic friend. The skins you’ve bought, are non-refundable. The Respawn Entertainment team will not be giving refunds, as you’ve paid for their hard work through those cosmetics.

The team shared their reasoning in their Apex Mobile update. They said: “We will not be providing refunds for real money purchases, per the terms of the EA User Agreement.”

So, unfortunately, your in-game currency is gone, but at least you have until Monday, May 1, 2023, to use all the cosmetics you bought in Apex Mobile.