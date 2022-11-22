Black Friday sale gives an opportunity to Apex Legends players who want Heirlooms

The Black Friday sale in Apex Legends usually brings about new and returning cosmetics for players to buy, bundled together to potentially be appealing to people who want to get their hands on rarer items that haven’t been around in the store for a while. But there’s a bigger catch in this store for other players: Apex Packs.

On their own, Apex Packs don’t sound all that appealing. Most of the time, you end up with low-rarity items that don’t really satisfy the itch that many players have for the most prestigious cosmetics in the game. But Apex Packs are the only road to Heirloom Shards, and that’s a different matter entirely.

Heirloom Shards are the only way to unlock Heirlooms and Prestige skins, the most rare and costly cosmetics in Apex. For those who don’t know, there’s a chance in every Apex Pack that Heirloom Shards could drop, but those chances are minuscule. Typically, players who want a more guaranteed shot at an Heirloom or Prestige skin just buy all the cosmetics in the event where that Heirloom or Prestige skin is introduced since that guarantees players access to those cosmetics.

But players who want to unlock older Heirlooms can only do that through Apex Packs. Since Apex has a system that guarantees Heirloom Shards will drop at least every 500 packs that players open, opening lots of packs is the only way that players can guarantee themselves a shot at some of the older Heirlooms in the game.

Black Friday is one of the few sales of the year where Apex sells these packs in bulk at a discounted price, and this year’s Black Friday sale has a particularly eye-catching one for players hunting Heirlooms. The Bamboozles Pack Bundle is a bundle with the Bamboozles Epic weapon charm and 100 Apex Packs being sold for 6,700 Apex Coins. Buying all those Apex Packs and the weapon charm would normally run players about 10,500 Apex Coins, or about 3,800 Apex Coins more. Translated into USD, that’s saving players $40 in the game’s store.

It’s still not cheap and your odds don’t improve the more Apex Packs you buy, at least not until you buy pack No. 500. But if you’re committed to opening those 500 packs to unlock an Heirloom, now is as good a time as any to cash in.