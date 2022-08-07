Since the release of Apex Legends in 2019, the Wingman has remained one of the best guns in the game. Even though various nerfs toned down the utter dominance it maintained in the game’s early days, it remains one of the most feared weapons players can face, thanks to its usefulness at almost any range.

Besides its power and popularity, the Wingman is also best known for its cosmetics and how particular players are about what skin they have equipped. Whether you want a skin that looks unique or are more interested in gaining every possible advantage in your gameplay, there’s a Wingman skin out there for you.

Here are the best Wingman skins in Apex.

Best Wingman skins in Apex Legends

Red Rocket

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Red Rocket is the first of the “pay-to-win” Wingman skins, a set of Legendaries and recolors with a notably slimmer profile and iron sights that allow players to see a bit more of the battlefield in front of them. Red Rocket is one of those skins, and marries its sci-fi aesthetic with more steampunk-esque filigree, creating one of the best skins in the game. As a recolor, players will have to wait to see Red Rocket in one of the game’s Store rotations, where they can purchase it with 10,500 Legend Tokens or 1,800 Apex Coins, provided they have Merciless Wing already unlocked.

Merciless Wing

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

One of the original pay-to-win skins, Merciless Wing is one of the best Legendary skins in the game, period. It’s silver and gold, and it looks great when used to gun down enemies both near and far. And the best part? Players don’t have to wait for it to come back with a store rotation at any point. It’s available to unlock via normal Apex Packs or to unlock with 1,800 Apex Coins or 1,200 Crafting Metals at any time.

Brass Beast

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

The last of the Merciless Wing recolors fully commits to the steampunk design, with a dark blue-green base complimented by shiny brass gun barrel and filigree accents. It just looks like something you’d see Sherlock Holmes find while discovering some occult-adjacent villain’s lair. As a recolor, players must wait for it to come back around in the Store, where it can be unlocked for 10,500 Legend Tokens or 1,800 Apex Coins if the player already has Merciless Wing unlocked.

The Death Ray

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

The Death Ray keeps the same model as Merciless Wing and its recolors but switches up the design details with sunburst stripes on its bright blue grip. Because it keeps the same model, it also benefits from a slimmer profile and better iron sights. As a base Legendary, it’s available to unlock anytime via Apex Packs or can be bought with 1,800 Apex Coins or 1,200 Crafting Metals.

The Dismantler

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

For players who like The Death Ray’s simplicity and its iron sights but want something just a bit flashier, The Dismantler is for them. It trades out The Death Ray’s more drab metal stylings for a bright, burnished red. Parts of the gun barrel also get the gunmetal black treatment, coating this skin in the trademark Apex colors. Players must unlock The Death Ray first to get The Dismantler and then wait for a Store rotation when it becomes available for 10,500 Legend Tokens or 1,800 Apex Coins.

The Sunburst

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

There’s only one more pay-to-win Wingman skin, and this one takes The Death Ray design and goes all the way out there with the colors. Where most versions of The Death Ray and Merciless Wing tend to stick with slightly duller metallic tones, The Sunburst opts to give players a bright banana yellow grip with metallic teal accents. It’s a very different look from the rest of this family’s recolors, and it is best for people looking to stand out. It requires The Death Ray to be unlocked, and then for it to become available in a Store rotation, where you can unlock it for 10,500 Legend Tokens or 1,800 Apex Coins.

Attention to Detail

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Attention to Detail isn’t a pay-to-win skin. Many people don’t like it for the visual clutter it can give the Wingman. But one person’s trash is another person’s treasure, and if you’re not bothered too much about having the slimmest possible gun model, Attention to Detail is all sorts of fun. This reactive skin springs to life with clockwork-like cogs popping out of the gun’s barrel every time you knock an enemy down with it. Knock enough enemies down; you can have a little party whenever you’re aiming down the sights. As the level 110 reward in the season five battle pass, Attention to Detail can no longer be acquired in the game, giving it the added benefit of being one of the game’s rarer skins.

Wings of Morien

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

The only Epic-rarity skin on this list, Wings of Morien is one of the most recent skins to come to the game on this list. Players in season 13 could unlock it by completing the Treasure Pack challenge for the season. It doesn’t have a fancy slim model, but the design is one of the coolest Epic skins in the game, with stark red and white colors surrounding a Newcastle-esque figure and an animated color pulse along the barrel. It’s just a cool skin, and players can get it for free if they collect all those Treasure Packs.

Cardinal Force

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

While Cardinal Force doesn’t quite have pay-to-win iron sights, it has a slimmer model, in addition to a killer design to match Mirage’s Marked Man Legendary skin from the Gaiden event. Complete with a few elements that will even light up in the dark, Cardinal Force knows it’s flashy and asks its player to be the same. Players can unlock Cardinal Force with either 1,800 Apex Coins or 2,400 Crafting Metals.

Cerulean Blues

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Are you a details person? If so, Cerulean Blues is probably for you. It transforms every bit of the Wingman to cleverly match the pirate-y skin given to Valkyrie in the Raiders event. Its barrel becomes tiered, and the top and bottom portions of the barrel that normally pop out upon inspection become blades. Almost as dangerous as the gun itself. Since it was an exclusive event, players just need to wait and see if the gun will return to the Store if they didn’t unlock it during the Raiders event.