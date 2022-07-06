Arenas matches will not count toward Summer Sundown rewards in Apex

It's battle royale or nothing until the end of the event.

Respawn has revealed that only battle royale matches will count toward the reward tracker during the Apex Legends Summer Sundown flash event.

In the prize tracker’s description, the game notes that players should be able to complete challenges and earn rewards each day by playing either battle royale or Arenas. But Respawn has noted that only battle royale matches will contribute to each challenge, meaning those who prefer to play Arenas will have to play a different mode if they want to get the flash event’s rewards.

Heads up, legends: all of the challenges on the @PlayApex Summer Sundown reward tracker are currently only counting Battle Royale match progress. Unfortunately, this will not be fixed before its end on July 12, so we apologize for the inconvenience. — Respawn (@Respawn) July 6, 2022

It appears as though this is a bug, but Respawn won’t have time to fix it before the event ends next week. While it seems like most players prefer battle royale based on public opinion, fans still expressed their dismay in the comments of Respawn’s tweet.

The Summer Sundown event, which launched on July 5 and runs until July 12, includes a short prize tracker. Like each season’s battle pass, players can complete in-game objectives each day to earn points toward rewards. Summer Sundown’s tracker includes a rare Apex pack, battle pass stars, and a new epic holospray. Players can also purchase a new legendary Valkyrie skin, Fluorescent Tech, during the event.

Summer Sundown is coming hot on the heels of the Awakening collection event, which ended on July 5. Respawn is also running an ALGS team shop campaign until July 19, during which players can purchase team-branded items from NRG, Cloud9, and other teams that are participating in the ALGS Year Two Championship in Raleigh, North Carolina this week.