Apex’s latest teaser gives fans more Banga-lore through a voice recording

Apex Legends is giving fans a look at Sergeant Williams’ story. The latest teaser showed Bangalore sending out a voice message to her friend— identified only as “P”—and setting up a meet after the Apex Games goes on hiatus.

“Hey it’s Williams,” Bangalore says in a muffled, low-quality recording. “Man, P, you already done? You ever sleep? Hiatus is coming up so I’ll swing by this weekend. Drinks are on me.”

P’s identity is unclear, at least for now, but it’s evidently a close friend of Bangalore’s. The Apex community is rampant with speculation: none of the legends have P as their initial, which means that the newly-introduced character could be the setup for a deeper dive into the Sergeant’s backstory. P could also be a supporting character or a sidekick, like Jaime is to Loba.

It’s not impossible that P could refer to an upcoming legend as well. Assuming that P was in the army with Bangalore, it would grant them a specific skillset that would thrive in the Apex Games. That theory, however, is pure speculation.

Respawn has been deliberately sparse with details on P, but the company could release more information on the mysterious character as season six draws near—assuming that they refer to the next season’s storyline.

Bangalore gained more screen time during the season quest, The Broken Ghost. Her rivalry with Loba gave way to an unlikely friendship, with the Sergeant moving to protect the thief from Revenant at the end of the quest. Bangalore could take a more prominent role in Apex‘s universe as the next season unfolds—which isn’t too far off.

Apex‘s seasons usually go on for around three months. Today, Respawn revealed the Always Be Closing Evolved limited-time mode will run between Aug. 11 and 18, which means that the season may not start earlier than mid-August. The build-up to the next chapter of the battle royale, however, could reveal more details early.