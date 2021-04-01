Apex’s April Fools’ prank adds 9-round Mozambique, buffs the P2020

This is the one day of the year when you can pick up a Mozambique without fear of judgment.

Apex Legends’ first meme just became a killing machine. Respawn’s April Fools’ Day joke buffed the infamous Mozambique shotgun and the P2020 pistol as a rerun of last year’s prank. And the two weapons have quickly become necessary additions to any player’s arsenal—at least until tomorrow.

Both guns are considered to be starter weapons that don't hold up too well in the later stages of a match, although the Hammerpoint Rounds hop-up greatly increases their efficiency against unshielded targets. Their overhauled versions, however, are extremely deadly.

While we know there's no fooling y'all, we had to seize this golden opportunity to have some fun today. 😉 pic.twitter.com/2cR6jx1Q0t — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) April 1, 2021

The improved Mozambique deals 19 damage per pellet and has nine rounds in the magazine, as opposed to the usual 15 damage and four rounds. Each shot from the overhauled P2020 does 25 damage (up from 15) and holds 25 shots per clip, according to data miner Shrugtal. These upgraded weapons will spawn as gold loot during a match and will have most attachments—although neither will be equipped with Hammerpoint Rounds.

The easiest way to get the new items is from loot rollers—the loot-dropping items from the Mirage Voyage, from the Fight Night ring, and from Cargo Bots in World's Edge. They'll drop from the sky throughout matches, signaled by (very loud) air horns as a warning, and they can carry the improved weapons.

The April Fools' Day celebrations will likely run until the reset at 12pm CT on April 2, so legends have a limited time window to participate in the joke.

