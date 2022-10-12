Apex Legends pro Mande says Vantage’s bullets are ‘the size of f*****g Antarctica’

SCARZ member and professional Apex Legends player Mande has described what he believes to be a flaw with Vantage’s kit.

While streaming on Oct. 9, Mande was playing Pathfinder in a ranked Apex Predator lobby. In the middle of a firefight, he appears to be taken out by an enemy Vantage’s Sniper’s Mark ultimate. After being downed, he complains about Vantage and the ability: “Fucking shit legend, dude.” In response to someone in his chat saying that the Vantage rightfully destroyed him, he responds irately, “I didn’t get shit on. [She] has the bullet size of fucking Antarctica.” The Vantage then runs up and kills him, which is where the clip ends.

In follow-up clips found by Dexerto, Mande tests Sniper’s Mark in the firing range, which seems to confirm his thoughts. He claims that players don’t even need to aim to hit enemies with her custom sniper rifle. Mande is known for his powerful long-range and sniper play, so he knows his way around a Sentinel and a Longbow. He doesn’t play much Vantage himself, though, as he supposedly isn’t a fan of her Echo Relocation tactical.

Instead of adapting to Vantage’s kit, Mande would reportedly rather see her Sniper’s Mark ultimate given to Pathfinder. He wouldn’t mind having Horizon’s passive on Pathfinder, either. When combined with Pathfinder’s existing Grapple tactical, the friendly robot would become a hyper-mobile sniper powerhouse. This combination likely won’t ever happen, but they’re fun for players pro and casual alike to dream about.