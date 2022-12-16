Apex players waited ages for Winter Express to come back. But now it has, they’re hating on it

The crowd has spoken and Apex Legends might have taken a step too far in the wrong direction. Winter Express has left some fans disgruntled and disappointed as complaints of “recycled” and buggy gameplay plague the battle royale experience.

The limited-time mode sets players on a course to follow the “Winter Express train as it races around World’s Edge.”

But players who were, at one point, fans of the LTM—and many of whom demanded its return—are now sharing their fresh grievances on social media. Apex players took potshots at the title, pointing out problems with the returning limited-time mode.

One Apex fan declared that “Winter Express has lost it’s (sic) touch.”

Players are reportedly finding it difficult to even have teammates as Apex players leave at the start of what seems like almost every match.

This could be due to many reasons, but one player pointed out there’s actually “no incentive to play it. First two weeks you don’t need to play it to earn the rewards or badge.”

In Winter Express, players get a selection of preset load outs. These load-outs, while they provide a bit of variety, they tend to not be the strongest weapons and don’t allow the opportunity to find better loot.

Apex players believe the old load outs in previous installments of Winter Express, which have popped up in several past seasons, were superior. “We use (sic) to get two guns with good attachments now if one gun has purple attachments the other has to have nothing.”

Another issue that seems to rear its head is the lack of rank separation. Players are being paired with players they “can’t even compete with,” making it far less enjoyable, with the other added issues on top.

Twitter was another breeding ground for Winter Express disappointment. This side of social media took aim at the lack of creativity regarding skins.

recolored skins pic.twitter.com/Eo2DcjqhY0 — 𝔤𝔞𝔟𝔰🔞 stream warrior nun (@br4indance) December 6, 2022

Some pointed out the overall lack of approval for the limited-time event, showcasing the disapproval on YouTube.

Overall, Apex fans seemed to be underwhelmed after playing Winter Express this time around—hopefully Respawn can get back on track with the next event.