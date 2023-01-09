Apex players think they’ve found the perfect Horizon nerf to stop her being ‘overpowered’

There could be changes on the horizon.

Apex Legends has a deadly cast of 23 playable characters with a variety of different abilities for gamers to test out and find their style. Horizon is one of the Legends players can use in their battle royale matches. She was introduced in Season Seven and sports a series of abilities that make her sneakier than the average legend.

Apex players have started to make the shift over to Horizon, and it’s all thanks to her passive ability, “Space Walk.” It removes the shockwave that occurs when a character hits the ground at any velocity. This was intended to make it easier for her to strafe as she lands, making her more mobile and harder to hit.

However, whether intentionally or not, this ability means when she lands, no one can hear her. One player shared they’ve “landed on people (sic) heads and shoot them in the back without them even noticing anything.”

After the post hit /r/ApexLegends, Horizon’s nerf suggestions flooded in. And, her Space Walk wasn’t the only ability in the community’s sights either—there were plenty of ideas about how to reign in the powerful pick.

One Apex player said: “I’m willing to bet what makes her OP (overpowered) is the fact her tactical has way too much utility, on top of her not having audio.”

Many players took aim at the Apex devs, with recent updates and holiday events already upsetting the player base, this issue is another log to add to the fire. Players called devs “too lazy or incompetent to fix” the issues that Horizon’s silent landing causes.

This isn’t the Apex community’s first rodeo either. One player brought up “Octane [from] several seasons ago,” another character that had a similar issue; the speedster could land silently, making surprise ambushes impossible to counter.

Her silent footsteps might’ve been an issue since day dot, with players stating “Horizon has been op since release but everyone ignored it.”

If this ruffles enough feathers, maybe the Apex devs might listen to the outcry. Then hopefully, you’ll be hearing Horizon stomping around like all the others.