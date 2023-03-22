Apex players outraged over more high-priced skin recolors hitting the store

Legend skins, gun cosmetics, emotes, and other limited-time collectible items constantly make their way through Apex Legends. As a free-to-play game, many players can justify spending a little extra to obtain their favorite legend’s Heirloom weapon or skin before it disappears forever.

Recent bundles introduced during the Regal Wrath sale have earned the ire of the community, however. The players are calling out what they see as an obscene price tag for the many recolors of past skins included in the limited-time shop.

The Opulent Instigator Bundle includes the aforementioned skin for Ash, the Royal Gift for the C.A.R. SMG, and the Acrobatic Assailant emote, for 3,500 Apex Coins. The legend and weapon skins are notable for being recolors of Chain of Command and Judgement Day, from the Season 11 Ash launch bundle, released in Nov. 2021.

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

The Ash skin is included in the Regal Wrath Sale, which features other limited-time legend skins returning. Bloodhound’s Majestic Tracker is a recolor of Feral’s Future, while Fuse’s Artillery Armsman is a recolor of Sir Fitzroy, both featured in Season 13’s battle pass. These skins include the new Proud Pennant and Flourished Flag emotes at a price tag of 2,500 Apex Coins.

Fan disapproval of skin recolors has been a large topic of contention in Apex history, with the limited-time collection events drawing the biggest controversy. During the Celestial Sunrise collection event, players could collect the Jadeite Retribution Peacekeeper skin by obtaining all of the items during the collection event. By purchasing all 24 items with Apex Coins, the skin cost players $160 to obtain the skin.

In comparison, Season 3’s battle pass included the original Frostbite and Blood Stone skins, obtainable at level 100 of the battle pass, which only cost 950 Apex Coins, or $10. Not only would players receive the two reactive skins for the Peacekeeper, but they would also get all of the previous rewards for completing the pass—a wide difference in price paid and items gained.

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

For players looking to buy the battle pass, they can buy 1,000 Apex Coins for $10, with the pass including enough coins to refund their purchase each season, should they complete it.

Unfortunately, for the shop packs, there is no bundle that exclusively sells 3,500 or 2,500, forcing players to have to buy 4,000 Apex Coins to obtain one of the sets included in the Regal Wrath sale.

Respawn attempted to address these pricing problems when releasing Wraith’s Heirloom recolor, Hope’s Dawn, during the Imperial Guard collection event. All Crafting Metal prices during the event would be reduced by 50 percent, allowing players to buy more of the limited-time items with in-game currency before breaking out their wallets to collect the rest.

The Apex Coins prices for the items remained the same, though, keeping the Heirloom locked away at the same $160 price tag.

Respawn also released an event tracker where players could earn two collection packs, guaranteed to have at least one item from the Imperial Guard store. Even this gesture of goodwill found more problems, as bugs failed to award the initial collection pack and stopped the tracker from progressing entirely for the remainder of the event.

The Regal Wrath Sale lasts until March 27. Players will have until then to decide if they want to buy any of the legend bundles for the inflated price tags. Season 16 will end on May 9, giving players time to buy and complete the battle pass, acquiring all of the legend and weapon skins at the set price of 950 Apex Coins, or $10.