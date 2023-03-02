How to unlock Hope’s Dawn in Apex Legends

Almost every new event in Apex Legends brings with it a highly sought-after cosmetic item that players can unlock should they obtain all the other skins in the event. This can be a melee Heirloom weapon, a Prestige skin, or sometimes Heirloom Shards for players to unlock any previous item from the Mythics store that they want.

The Imperial Guard collection event is much like those other events in many regards, but it does have a slight twist to it: the Heirloom on offer here is a reimagining of Wraith’s Kunai, the first Heirloom to be added to the game.

The new Wraith Heirloom, called Hope’s Dawn, considerably changes up the original Kunai. While the model looks generally the same, the textures have been completely revamped to give Hope’s Dawn a Damascus steel-like finish, a fiery edge, and new designs along the handle of the Kunai. Hope’s Dawn also has new inspect animations that will be available for both the new Heirloom and the Kunai.

The developers said in the event blog that the goal of the new Heirloom was to bring the old Heirloom more up to speed with the more impressive Heirlooms that have been released in the last few seasons. But most sweaty Wraith mains will probably just want to know how they can get their hands on it as quickly as possible.

Cheapest way to unlock the new Wraith Heirloom recolor

Thankfully, this is probably the best time for Wraith players who don’t want to break their budget to get Hope’s Dawn. The items in the Imperial Guard collection event will be discounted 50 percent from normal event prices when unlocking items with Crafting Metals.

This means that if players want to unlock Hope’s Dawn quickly by first obtaining all the event items, they’ll most likely be able to get much more mileage out of the Crafting Metals they already have than is usual. Players who want to game the system as much as possible can try spending those Crafting Metals on the lower-rarity items in the event, relying on the free event packs they can unlock in the prize tracker to gift them a couple of Legendary items after clearing the pool of some of the Epics.

Players who don’t want to spend all their money on the event skins can also unlock Hope’s Dawn in the Mythics store after the event. To do this, players will need 150 Heirloom Shards, which can be obtained randomly in Apex Packs (with 150 Shards guaranteed to drop every 500 Packs if you don’t get lucky), or through other means, such as unlocking all of the items in the recently-concluded Anniversary event.