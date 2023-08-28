Apex players call for Respawn to delete ‘abnormal’ movement tricks

Apex Legends players are tired of movement tricks that make the game unfair—and they’re now asking the developers to remove the mechanics or outright ban those who use them.

In an Aug. 28 Reddit post, a frustrated Apex player talked about the absurdity of some movement options and said these mechanics are hurting the game, adding to the already high barrier of entry.

The player also pointed out these movement options, like neo strafing, are only possible with the use of config files which are basically scripts that allow for inhuman input accuracy.

Other players said they are aware of the config problems Apex is facing, and admitted they have been discouraged from playing the game.

TTK was also brought up by a player (an acronym for time to kill). Apex is pretty unique in this area unlike a lot of shooters because the TTK is long when compared to games like VALORANT and Counter-Strike. “If I want to die instantly, I can go play Valo[rant]” one player said.

Another player said they wished the movement options, if not removed, should be accessible to players without the need for macros or config files. This will allow players to start on the same level and the usage of these techniques will set good players apart from the bad.

Another player targeted the developers’ refusal to remove these mechanics. Respawn said it was going to remove tap-strafing in 2021, but it still hasn’t been removed from the game.

It still remains to be seen if Repawn will take action and finally answer players’ prayers.

