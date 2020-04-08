Apex players bait enemy squad with fake firefight

Third-partying is a common sight in Apex Legends. The practice consists of taking enemies by surprise shortly after they’ve engaged in a firefight, while they’re distracted by other squads or restocking after the skirmish.

But a pair of Apex players figured out a way to bait third-party squads into a trap earlier today.

The duo staged a firefight to draw the attention of other enemies during a match. There were only three squads left and the gunfire sounds were enough to bait an enemy squad into making a move. The two enemies took a zipline to get to the location, which made them easy targets.

The strategy can work to divert the attention of enemy players. The footage shows a Duos match with three squads left, which made it fairly safe to bait due to the increased likelihood of one-vs-one situations. The strategy can work in regular squads as well, but players must use it carefully due to the risk of attracting more than one team to the firefight. Squads are more concentrated on the later stages of a match, but a fake firefight can also offer some risk in the first circles since there's a larger number of teams.

Players normally use the third-party strategy to force an asymmetric firefight with a squad that’s outgunned, in the process of reviving, or looting death boxes after a gunfight, giving the engaging team an advantage against the rest.