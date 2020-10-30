Apex players will be able to “go back and forth” between Steam and Origin and play on next-gen on “day one” through backward compatibility

Apex Legends will launch on Steam on Nov. 4 and Respawn is promising a seamless transition between the two PC platforms. Players will have the choice to “go back and forth” between Steam and Origin and have their progress wherever they want, according to game director Chad Grenier.

“If you play the game on Steam, you will have all of your account progression from your Origin account, if you have one,” Grenier said in a press conference. “You can actually go back and forth between Steam and Origin as much as you want, it’s the same account.”

Apex will also have “full crossplay functionality” on Valve’s storefront, which will let players square off against squads from other platforms, including PlayStation, Xbox, and PC players on both Steam and Origin. This news confirms a developer’s claim that Apex would “launch directly with Steam without running Origin” and allow players to pick their platform of choice.

Console players who upgrade to next-gen systems won’t have to worry about losing their progress, either. Apex will initially be available on the latest consoles on “day one” through backward compatibility, complete with crossplay. Account progression, including level and unlocked cosmetics, will carry over to the new platforms.

Grenier also said he’d talk about a “native next-gen version of Apex” in the future. But in the meantime, players can “look forward to some improvements in loading times” and “visual fidelity” when the battle royale comes to the next generation—even in the first stages of the transition.